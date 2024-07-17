Cyanide found on tea cups after six die in Bangkok hotel

Images of drinks left in the room where six people died in a Bangkok hotel are shown at a police press conference. Photograph: Chanakarn Laosarakham/AFP/Getty Images

Cyanide poisoning was likely the cause of the deaths of six foreigners whose bodies were found in a room in a Bangkok hotel, with the suspected killer among the dead, Thai police said on Wednesday.

The rapid-acting, deadly chemical was found on tea cups and a teapot in the room at the luxury Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel, and interviews with relatives of the dead revealed there had been a dispute over debt related to an investment, police said.

The six were all of Vietnamese ethnicity, two of those US nationals, and were found dead late on Tuesday. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation had assisted police with the investigation, police said.

“We found cyanide in the teacups, all six cups we found cyanide,” Trirong Phiwpan, commander of the Thai police evidence office, told a press conference.

“After staff brought tea cups and two hot water bottles, milk and tea pots ... one of the six introduced cyanide.”

The results of an autopsy were expected within the next day, police said.

Vietnam’s government said its embassy in Bangkok was co-ordinating with Thai authorities on the case, while the US State Department said it was monitoring the situation and that local authorities were responsible for the investigation.

The Grand Hyatt Erawan, operated by Erawan Group, has more than 350 rooms and is in a popular tourist district known for luxury shopping and restaurants. – Reuters