Afghanistan earthquakes kill more than 2,000, Taliban says

Afghan residents sit at a damaged house after an earthquake in Herat province on October 7th, 2023. Photograph: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images

Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration said on Sunday.

Amid the confusion, the death toll from Saturday’s quakes spiked from 500 reported on Sunday morning by a Red Crescent spokesperson and 16 from Saturday night.

The quakes hit 35km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters told Reuters 2,053 people were dead, 9,240 injured and 1,329 houses damaged or destroyed.

More than 200 dead had been brought to different hospitals, a Herat health department official told Reuters, adding most of them were women and children. Bodies had been “taken to several places – military bases, hospitals,” he said.

The quakes caused panic in Herat, a resident said on Saturday. “People left their houses, we all are on the streets,” she wrote in a text message to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.

The earthquakes on Saturday were the latest natural disaster to rattle Afghanistan, which has faced a series of devastating floods and earthquakes in recent years. Those crises have tested the Taliban’s ability to co-ordinate massive and sustained humanitarian efforts since seizing power in 2021.

The challenge of doing so was put on display in June 2022, after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,600 more.

The earthquake was the deadliest to hit the country in decades and added to an already dire humanitarian crisis that has engulfed Afghanistan since the western-backed government collapsed. – Agencies