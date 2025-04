Civil Defence staff and firefighters at the Jet Set nightclub after the collapse of its roof, in Santo Domingo, on April 8th, 2025. Photograph: Prensa Servicio 911/AFP via Getty Images

At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured when the roof of a nightclub collapsed early on Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, according to police.

In a series of social media posts, the police said 93 people had been taken to hospitals after the roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital.

Search and rescue operations were continuing, according to the authorities.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.