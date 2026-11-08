Micheál Martin lays wreath at Enniskillen commemoration 40 years after IRA bombing

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Remembrance Sunday commemoration at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen on Sunday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/Press Association

The Taoiseach has laid a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen.

Micheál Martin accompanied Northern Secretary Chris Bryant at the event as hundreds gathered to pay their respects in the Co Fermanagh town, which was the scene of a deadly IRA bombing almost 40 years ago.

Eleven people who had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead were killed and dozens injured in the no-warning blast on November 8th, 1987, minutes before the Remembrance Sunday ceremony was due to start.

A 12th victim of the bombing died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

Bryant laid a poppy wreath on behalf of the UK government while Martin placed a laurel wreath at the memorial.

Martin’s contribution was a continuation of a tradition begun by former taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012 by attending and placing a laurel wreath at the base of the memorial.

The 2012 move was seen as symbolic of greater recognition afforded in the State to Irishmen who fought and died serving in the British army in the first World War.

In 2024, then-taoiseach and current Tánaiste Simon Harris did not attend the Enniskillen memorial, citing the absence of a representative from the Northern Ireland Executive for the decision.

A range of other events to pay tribute to the war dead took place across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, of Sinn Féin, is not attending remembrance events in an official capacity amid the fallout from the Drumcree parade dispute.

[ Michelle O’Neill claims she has been ‘blocked’ from attending event by ‘DUP stunt’Opens in new window ]

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, of the DUP, has stopped joint engagements with O’Neill and – under powersharing conventions – is also blocking the First Minister from attending engagements in an official capacity on her own.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “Remembrance and commemoration is a very sensitive issue and should be above party politics.

“The DUP’s decision to block Michelle O’Neill’s attendance politicises the Remembrance ceremony and is deeply regrettable.

“The DUP need to explain why they blocked an opportunity to build understanding and advance reconciliation.”

– PA