In pictures: The aftermath of fatal flooding in Libya

Around 10,000 people are thought to be missing following major floods in Libya, an official from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday.

“We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 so far,” Tamer Ramadan, the head of the IFRC delegation in Libya, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Tunisia.

[ Libya: 10,000 missing after flooding with 700 victims already buried in city of Derna ]

Around a quarter of Libya’s eastern city of Derna was wiped out by floods after dams burst in a storm, and more than 1,000 bodies have been recovered so far, a minister in the administration that controls the east said on Tuesday.

Mr Ramadan said: “The death toll is huge and might reach thousands.” – Reuters

Some of the damage has been captured in the following photographs

People look at the damage caused by floods in Derna. Photograph: AFP via Getty

A car and debris are piled in a window of a building in Derna. Photograph: Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

People look at the flooding in Derna. Photograph: AFP via Getty

People walk among the debris and destruction in Derna. Photograph: AFP via Getty

Overturned cars lay among other debris in a street in Derna. Photograph: AFP via Getty

A view of devastation in disaster zones after the flooding in Derna. Photograph: Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Wrecked cars sit in the receding waters and mud following the flooding in Derna. Photograph: Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Overturned cars lie in the mud and wreckage of Derna. Photograph: Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A car sits partly suspended in trees after being carried by floodwaters in Derna. Photograph: Libyan government handout via AP

Flooded streets in Marj, Libya. Photograph: Libya Almasar TV/AP