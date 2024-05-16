Israel-Hamas war: US anchors aid pier to Gaza beach amid uncertain distribution plans

Israel-Hamas war: US Navy personnel construct a pier to assist aid to Gaza in the Mediterranean Sea. Photograph: US Navy/Reuters

The United States anchored a temporary floating pier to a beach in Gaza on Thursday to boost aid deliveries, but Washington is facing the same challenges that have beset the United Nations and relief groups for months in distributing assistance to the war-torn enclave.

These include working in a war zone to stave off a looming famine and a dire shortage of fuel for aid trucks. The United Nations also has yet to finalise its involvement in the distribution of aid once it comes off the pier.

Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days, US Central Command said in a statement announcing the anchoring of the pier. But aid agencies said there were challenges still to be resolved.

“Once you get food or supplies into the Gaza Strip, whether it’s from the pier or crossing points, there is no security and ... there’s no fuel,” said Bob Kitchen, the International Rescue Committee’s vice-president for emergencies.

READ MORE

President Joe Biden announced the pier in March as aid officials implored Israel to improve access for relief supplies into Gaza over land routes. By opening a route to deliver aid by sea, the US hopes to combat the humanitarian crisis that has put hundreds of thousands of people at risk of famine.

The project has been expensive and slow, however, and bad weather has delayed the pier that is estimated to cost $320 million (€294 million) and involve 1,000 US troops. The UN has been adamant that maritime access was no substitute for land, which needed to remain the focus of aid operations in Gaza.

The United Nations and aid groups have long complained of the dangers and obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza.

The UN has so far lost 191 staff – including its first foreign staff member on Monday – during the more than seven-month-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the coastal enclave of 2.3 million people.

“The first few days of any operation like this, there will be a lot of trial and error,” said a UN official. “And we just hope that this trial and error doesn’t end up in someone getting killed.”

Israel is retaliating against Hamas over an October 7th attack in which Israel says militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 250 people hostage. The Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza says Israel has killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza since then.

Top UN officials and aid groups accuse Israel of impeding aid deliveries into and within Gaza, but Israel denies that it has constrained aid operations and instead blames the United Nations for any problems.

On Wednesday, Unwra, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, said almost 600,000 people had fled the southern Gaza city of Rafah following evacuation orders last week amid mounting international pressure on Israel to halt its offensive on the densely populated city.

The Israeli military distributed leaflets to more than a million Palestinians who had initially sought refuge in Rafah from fighting in other parts of the Gaza Strip.

In Israel, a long-festering split at the heart of the country’s war cabinet has burst into the open with the defence minister, Yoav Gallant, challenging the prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, to come up with plans for the “day after” the war in Gaza, and saying he would not permit any solution where Israeli military or civil governance were in the territory.

Mr Gallant’s comments, immediately backed by his fellow minister Benny Gantz, plunged Israel’s leadership into a highly public row, in the midst of the Gaza conflict, raising immediate speculation over his future in the Israeli government and of Mr Netanyahu’s fractious coalition.

Elsewhere, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah group said it has launched “more than 60″ rockets at Israeli military positions in retaliation for overnight air strikes on the country’s east, AFP reports.

Israel and Hamas ally Hizbullah have exchanged near-daily fire following the Palestinian group’s October 7th attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, now in its eighth month. – Agencies