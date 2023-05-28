US and Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend ceasefire

Sudanese army soldiers stop a minibus for inspection at a checkpoint in southern Khartoum. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The United States and Saudi Arabia have called on warring sides in Sudan to extend a ceasefire due to expire on Monday.

The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, battling for control of Sudan since mid-April, had agreed last week to the weeklong truce brokered by the US and the Saudis.

However, the ceasefire, like others before it, did not stop the fighting in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the US and Saudi Arabia called for an extension of the current truce, which expires at 9.45pm local time on Monday.

“While imperfect, an extension nonetheless will facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people,” the statement said.

The statement also urged Sudan’s military government and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to continue negotiations.

In a separate statement, the US and Saudi Arabia accused both the military and the RSF of violating the ceasefire, saying that such violations “significantly impeded delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services”.

The statement mentioned air strikes by the military including one that reportedly killed at least two people on Saturday in Khartoum.

The RSF also continued to occupy civilian homes, private businesses and public buildings, and loot some residences.

The fighting broke out in mid-April between the military and the powerful RSF. Both military chief Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF leader Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo led the 2021 coup that removed the western-backed government of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The fighting turned Khartoum and the adjacent city of Omdurman into a battleground. The clashes also spread elsewhere in the country, including the war-wracked Darfur region.

The conflict has killed hundreds of people, wounded thousands and pushed the country to near collapse. It forced more than 1.3 people million out of their homes to safer areas inside Sudan, or to neighbouring nations.

Residents reported renewed sporadic clashes on Sunday in parts of Omdurman, where the army’s aircraft were seen flying over the city. Fighting was also reported in al-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur.

The detention of Dr Alaa Eldin Awad Nogoud, a prominent surgeon and pro-democracy activist, in Omdurman caused uproar in the country, with medical and rights groups in and outside of Sudan demanding his release.