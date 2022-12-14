DRC floods: Death toll rises to at least 120 in Kinshasa

Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighbourhoods of Kinshasa hit by floods. Map: Datawrapper

The death toll from floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital of Kinshasa has risen to at least 120.

There were widespread floods and landslides on Tuesday caused by heavy rains in the city.

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said officials were still searching for more bodies. “We came to assess the damage and the primary damage we see is human,” Mr Lukonde said on state television on Tuesday.

Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighbourhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods, according to local officials who said people were killed, houses submerged and roads ruined.

In the Ngaliema area more than three dozen people died and bodies are still being counted, said the area’s mayor, Alid’or Tshibanda. In another part of town five members from one family were killed, some by electrocution.

“It is a just calamity,” said Pierrot Mantuela (30). who lost his mother, nine-year-old daughter and three brothers. He was spared because he was working on Monday night when the rains began, he said.

Officials said much of the destruction happened in houses built on plots without official permission.

In 2019, flooding and landslides killed at least 32 in and around Kinshasa. – Agencies