Dublin Fringe Festival: Hansel and Gretel reimagined scoops production award

Cheering fans during Clash at the Quays, which has been a feature of the Dublin Fringe Festival since 2023. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times

A solo spoken word performance of the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel, reimagined for the “concrete jungle”, has won the Best Production prize at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival awards.

Gretel by Tan and JWY received the prize awarded to the show “that has it all,” displaying “excellence in every area of production, design, performance, concept and execution”.

The winners of the 32nd Dublin Fringe Festival Awards were announced at a ceremony at the National Stadium in Dublin on Sunday, September 20th.

The festival, which ran from September 5th to 20th, hosted new and established artists from across Ireland and from around the world with 79 events and 520 performances.

Tanya Bridgeman of Gretel received the Best Performers Award along with Genevieve Hulme-Beaman of Ratling.

Matthew Malone, Camille Lucy Ross and Emmet Kirwan in Pretty Vacant at the Dublin Fringe Festival. Photograph: Patricio Cassinoni

Gráinne Curistan in Saving for a Helicopter at Dublin Fringe Festival 2026. Photograph: Ruth Keogh

Saoirse at Dublin Fringe Festival 2026. Photograph: Laurence Winram

Trolley Boy at Dublin Fringe Festival 2026.

Ratling at the Dublin Fringe Festival 2026.

Ratling tells the story of Jacky in a “darkly hilarious and wickedly funny story” about fear, desire and what happens when the life you’ve built starts to crack open.

Ratling also received the Best Design Award, which is presented for outstanding lighting, sound, scenic, projection or overall design.

The award is sponsored by Gorilla Design and was presented to sound designer Cameron Macauley, Zia Bergin Holly on set and lighting design, costume designer Saileóg O’Halloran and chief LX Ellen Hodgers.

Festival director Bee Sparks said “this year’s edition of Dublin Fringe Festival has asked audiences to fall back in love with Dublin city”.

She said the festival had showcased the “breadth of contemporary Ireland: the people who call it home and the conversations that shape it. Each of the artists who make up this year’s festival have brought exceptional work to stages, streets and audiences.”

The Best Ensemble award was presented to Afronauts by Circus Zambia and Wake The Beast: Ephraim Phiri, Musa Zulu, Angel Phiri, Belinda Kaputula, Bergus Syatubotu, Charles Malama, Hassan Gwai and John Mputu.

The Judges’ Choice award recognises “three winners whose projects or contributions defy categorisation, but must be recognised for their brilliance”.

The 2026 winners were An Cailligh Rua by Megan Luddy O’Leary, Arborlogues: a botanical recital performed for One Tree by Ofo Theater and Ho’cial Club by Red Umbrella Éireann.

Izzy Hamilton received the Making it Happen award, which is presented to “a techie who made magic happen”.

Hamilton worked on the shows Across the Fence, Dead in Here and Suplex as set designer and stage manager.

The Fishamble New Writing Award was presented to Mam and Love and Woo by Liam McCarthy.

Saving for a Helicopter by Gráinne Curistan received the Bewley’s Cafe Theatre Little Gem award.

Muster by Belema Art House received the First Fortnight award.

Suplex by Ois O’Donoghue received the Solas Nua New Voices award.

The Boxes by Yves Lorrhan and Inner Man Community received the Coiscéim Dance Theatre: Movement award.

The Theatre Lovett ‘Always Ready’ award was presented to Chisom Princess George for Soak: The Perfect Man.

Soak: The Perfect Man by Samuel Yakura and +353 also received the Radical Spirit award which was co-presented by Dublin Fringe Festival and Project Arts Centre.

Muster at Dublin Fringe Festival 2026. Photograph: El Herve

Pretty Vacant at Dublin Fringe Festival 2026. Photograph: Eoin Norton

The Spirit of Wit: Moira Brady Averill award was presented to Creepy Boys for Slugs.

Aesha Tandy, producer of the show Muster, by Belema Art House received the Next Stage Wild Card award.

A new award, the Visionary Award, selected by festival director Bee Sparks and programme manager Katherine Murphy was presented to Mourning is a Muscle by Barry Fitzgerald.