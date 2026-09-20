Rathmore back at the football summit in Kerry after beating Dr Crokes

Rathmore players celebrate with the trophy after the final whistle led by Dan Murphy. Photograph: David Ribeiro/Inpho

Rathmore are Kerry senior club football champions for the first time in 15 years after a 2-10 to 0-12 victory over 14-man Dr Crokes at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The game swung on a 19th-minute flashpoint when Micheál Burns was sent off for pushing the Rathmore physio to the ground.

The incident started as a clash between Ciarán Collins and Mark O’Shea. Rathmore’s Cathal Ryan rushed in and collided with O’Shea, knocking the midfielder over. As tempers flared, Burns shoved the Rathmore physio who had entered the field to treat Collins. Burns – who was sent off in Kerry’s fiery clash with Donegal at the same venue in May – was shown a straight red card, Ryan was black-carded and the physio received a yellow card.

Rathmore led 1-2 to 0-3 at the time, Fionn Murphy with the goal. By the interval the score was 1-4 to 0-6.

Dr Crokes were seeking to win the Kerry club championship for a third successive year but John Moynihan’s second-half goal helped push Rathmore towards only their second title after winning in 2011.

[ Dean Rock’s Ballymun bow out as Dublin’s old order shaken upOpens in new window ]

Elsewhere, Slaughtneil managed to overcome a numerical disadvantage to claim a 14th consecutive Derry senior hurling title with a 0-20 to 1-14 win over Kevin Lynch’s in Owenbeg.

Brendan Rogers was sent off five minutes before half-time for a collision with John Mullan but Slaughtneil held out to maintain their dominance of hurling in Derry.

Tempers flare between Neil O’Shea of Dr Crokes and Brendan O’Keeffe of Rathmore. Photograph: David Ribeiro/Inpho

The semi-finals of the Mayo senior football championship will see Garrymore face Belmullet and Castlebar Mitchels play Breaffy after the weekend’s quarter-final results. The standout result of the weekend in Mayo was Garrymore’s 0-14 to 0-12 win over Crossmolina Deel Rovers on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Patrick Horgan scored 1-12 to fire Glen Rovers to a 2-21 to 1-20 Cork SHC quarter-final win over Charleville in Mallow on Sunday.

Kanturk beat Sarsfields 4-19 to 1-25 in their quarter-final clash while St Finbarr’s were too strong for Imokilly, 1-24 to 1-13. The semi-finals will see Midleton face Glen Rovers and Kanturk take on St Finbarr’s.