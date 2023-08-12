At least six dead, more than 50 rescued after migrant boat capsizes while crossing Channel

A P677 Cormoran Flamant-class patrol vessel of the French Navy sails on Calais' harbour, northern France, during a rescue operation on Saturday. Photograph: Bernard Barron/AFP via Getty

Six people have died after a migrant boat trying to cross the Channel from France capsized early on Saturday, with another two people possibly missing, French authorities said.

Nearly 60 migrants were saved by French and UK rescue boats and brought to French or British shores and search and rescue operations were ongoing, the maritime prefecture said.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said a vast rescue operation had been launched at about 6am (4am Irish time) as dozens of migrant boats tried to make the crossing at the same time.

“Several of the boats were facing serious difficulties,” he told Reuters. “Near [the coastal town of] Sangatte they unfortunately found dead bodies.”

READ MORE

Also on Saturday, at least two people were killed, including an eight-month-old infant, and 13 rescued after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia’s Gabes coast, state radio said.

A search was underway for missing migrants, Radio Tunisienne added.

The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

People smugglers typically overload rickety dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at risk of being lashed by the waves as they try to reach British shores.

Anne Thorel, a volunteer who was on one of the rescue boats, described the migrants’ frantic efforts to bail water out of their sinking vessel using their shoes.

[ Sink or swim for the UK’s harsh asylum seeker accommodation policy as it opens a barge on the Dorset coast ]

“There were too many of them on the [migrant] boat,” she told Reuters by phone as she returned to the shore.

Britain’s coastguard said it sent a lifeboat from Dover to assist with the Channel rescue, along with a coastguard rescue team and ambulance staff.

A UK Border Force vessel and two lifeboats helped rescue all those on board another small boat in the Channel in a separate incident on Saturday, the British coastguard added.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government has spent the week making announcements about its efforts to reduce the number of asylum seekers, hoping to win support from voters as the ruling Conservative Party trails in opinion polls.

UK government figures show that the number of migrant Channel crossings so far this year stands at nearly 16,000.

In November 2021, 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they tried to cross the Channel. The incident was the worst on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating the two countries.

There are more frequent, deadlier disasters in the Mediterranean, where a charity rescue ship rescued 76 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat on Saturday. More than 22,000 people have died or gone missing in its waters since 2014, according to the International Organisation for Migration. – Reuters