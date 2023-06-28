Debris from Titan submersible returned to shore after fatal implosion

It is not immediately clear where the debris was headed. Photograph: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire

Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion killed all five on board during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic earlier this month.

Pieces of the sub were brought ashore at St John’s harbour in Newfoundland, Canada, on Wednesday morning.

Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in white tarp pulled up by a crane.

Footage also showed a shattered part of the hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the Horizon Arctic ship at St John’s, where the expedition to the Titanic had set off from.

The Titan was declared last Thursday to have been destroyed in the deep ocean, probably as a result of a “catastrophic implosion” around the time it lost communications, killing all five people on board.

Retrieving the debris is a key part of the investigation to establish what went wrong in the operation by the US company owning the submersible, Oceangate Expeditions, after several years of questions raising serious doubts about the craft’s design.

Stockton Rush, chief executive of Oceangate, died in the implosion, alongside British billionaire Hamish Harding, French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

In the past week, Canadian and US authorities have announced investigations into the incident, which has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

The deep-sea submersible was discovered in pieces on the seabed at at depth of 3,800 metres, about 500m from the bow of the Titanic by a robotic diving vehicle last week, ending a multinational five-day search for survivors.

Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a US company that owns the ROV, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.

“Our team has successfully completed offshore operations but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilisation from the Horizon Arctic this morning,” it said.

It declined to comment further, citing confidentiality reasons. – Agencies