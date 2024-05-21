Status orange thunderstorm warning issued for several counties

There will be frequent showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms and heavy downpours which may lead to spot flooding. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

An orange thunderstorm warning has been issued for several southern counties in Ireland on Tuesday.

The notice, for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford, is in place until 8pm, with Met Éireann warning of flash flooding, difficult travelling conditions and potential damage to power lines.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Connacht until 10pm.

In Northern Ireland, the Met office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 9pm.

The forecaster said it will be cloudy and misty on Tuesday, particularly in the west and northwest, but brightening up towards the east at times.

There will be frequent showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms and heavy downpours which may lead to spot flooding.

The best of any dry weather will be in western fringes, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable winds.

It will be a cloudy night with heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing at first. The showers will ease and become less frequent overnight.

Met Éireann said it will be cloudy on Wednesday with scattered showers, though they will be lighter than in previous days.

Patchy light rain and drizzle will push into the northeast in the evening, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

It is expected to turn try on Thursday and Friday but becoming wet again on Saturday, Met Éireann said.