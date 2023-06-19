Tourist submarine with five on board goes missing on dive to wreck of Titanic

The Belfast-built Titanic sank on its maiden voyage, from Britain to the US, in April 1912, after being holed by an iceberg

A tourist submarine has gone missing in the North Atlantic while on a dive to view the wreck of RMS Titanic. A search and rescue mission was under way on Monday, according to the US coastguard.

A spokesman for the coastguard confirmed that “a small submarine with five persons on board had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck”.

The submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers visits to the wreck, which lies on the ocean floor in 4,000m of water about 600km off the coast of Newfoundland.

OceanGate confirmed in a statement that its submersible was the subject of a rescue operation, adding that it was “exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely”.

READ MORE

The coastguard told CBS News that personnel were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation”.

The Belfast-built Titanic sank on its maiden voyage, from Britain to the US, in April 1912, after being holed by an iceberg.

The Titanic made its last stop in Cobh, Co Cork to allow Irish passengers to board.

The disaster claimed the lives of 1,514 of the 2,224 passengers and crew and remains the most infamous of all civilian maritime disasters. The wreck of the luxury liner was not found until more than seven decades later.

OceanGate started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” in a five-person mini sub two years ago at a cost of $125,000 per person.

According to the company’s website, OceanGate had a planned eight-day, seven-night expedition to the wreck planned for June 12th-20th. A maximum of six visitors were scheduled to depart and return to St John’s, Newfoundland.

A British national who was known to be scheduled to take part in the latest expedition, noted on social media that because the Newfoundland winter was the worst in decades, this was expected to be the only manned trip to the wreck this year, after a patch of relatively fine weather had occurred.

The OceanGate website markets its dives to the public thus: “Follow in Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps and become an underwater explorer – beginning with a dive to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary.

“Become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes,” the site says, adding: “Your dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive also has a scientific objective and you can learn more about the research we support here.”

Included in the cost, the company said, was one submersible dive, private accommodations, all required training, expedition gear, all meals while on board.

Since 2021, the Bahamas-based OceanGate Expeditions has ferried about 60 paying customers and 15-20 researchers to the site.

“We started the business and it was this idea of researchers and wealthy people,” OceanGate founder Stockton Rush said earlier this year. “Is there a way to match those people who wanted to have an adventure travel experience with researchers who need funding and a sub?”

Mr Rush said the company envisioned a frontline role for the shipwreck in demystifying one of the planet’s least-understood environments. “We spend 1,000 times as much exploring space as we do exploring the ocean in the US,” he said. “How the ocean responds to climate change is going to dictate everything. We need to understand it.”

Obsessives

Over the course of the voyage, each guest is given at least one opportunity to spend a day exploring the wreck site from the sub, reported Frommers in 2020.

Mr Rush told the publication that about half his customers are Titanic obsessives, while others are deep-ocean enthusiasts.

“In the vacuum of space,” he told the publication, “by definition there is nothing. But there’s more undiscovered life in the ocean than we’ve discovered on the surface of the planet.”

Customers are offered “rare, up-close views, through a round window and high-tech cameras, of the sunken ship, the hundreds of marine species that now live on the hull, and the debris field strewn with the Titanic‘s fixtures and its passengers’ personal items”, according to the report. - Guardian