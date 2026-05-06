Transport

Have your say: What is your view on drinking alcohol before early morning flights?

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says passenger disruption is becoming a ‘real challenge’ for airlines

What is your experience?
What is your view on drinking alcohol at airport bars before early-morning flights? Illustration: Paul Scott
Wed May 06 2026 - 15:541 MIN READ

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said airports should ban the sale of alcohol before early-morning flights, in an effort to reduce the number of disruptive passengers on-board aircraft.

Airside bars in the UK and Ireland currently operate outside of traditional licensing hours.

In an interview with the London Times, O’Leary said Ryanair diverts nearly one flight daily on average because of bad behaviour on-board.

This compares to one a week a decade ago: “It’s becoming a real challenge for all airlines.”

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What is your experience? Have you observed disruptive passengers who appear to be drunk while at the airport or flying early in the day?

Do you think alcohol should be banned at airport bars before early-morning flights?

Share your views using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

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