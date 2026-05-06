Have your say: What is your view on drinking alcohol before early morning flights?

What is your view on drinking alcohol at airport bars before early-morning flights? Illustration: Paul Scott

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said airports should ban the sale of alcohol before early-morning flights, in an effort to reduce the number of disruptive passengers on-board aircraft.

Airside bars in the UK and Ireland currently operate outside of traditional licensing hours.

In an interview with the London Times, O’Leary said Ryanair diverts nearly one flight daily on average because of bad behaviour on-board.

This compares to one a week a decade ago: “It’s becoming a real challenge for all airlines.”

What is your experience? Have you observed disruptive passengers who appear to be drunk while at the airport or flying early in the day?

Do you think alcohol should be banned at airport bars before early-morning flights?

Share your views using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

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