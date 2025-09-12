UK transport director appointed as new National Transport Authority chief

Anne Shaw said the experience she has gained in delivering projects in the West Midlands will be 'invaluable'. Photograph: Richard Barry Weston

Anne Shaw has been appointed as the new chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Ms Shaw, who is currently the executive director of Transport for West Midlands in the UK, will take up the position in November.

Ms Shaw said the experience she has gained in delivering projects and operational services in the West Midlands will be “invaluable”.

“I’m incredibly impressed by the team at the NTA and am excited to begin work to continue the journey of improving transport for the people of Ireland,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“Transport is a key enabler to economic growth and connects people to opportunity.”

Ms Shaw replaces Anne Graham, who was appointed chair of the Road Safety Authority , earlier this year. Hugh Creegan, director of transport planning and investment at the authority, was acting as interim chief executive over recent months.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said he wanted to congratulate Ms Shaw “on being offered this opportunity to play a key role in shaping the future of public transport in Ireland”.

“Anne has a proven record in delivering major public transport investments, and that experience will be invaluable to the NTA,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with her and her team in the years ahead as we advance projects such as Connecting Ireland, BusConnects, DART+, and MetroLink – initiatives that will bring lasting benefits to communities across both rural and urban Ireland.”

Peter Strachan, the chair of the NTA, said: “We are delighted to be appointing Anne to lead NTA through what we hope will be a period of sustained investment in public transport infrastructure and services in Ireland.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience, not only in terms of delivery of transport projects, but also in terms of engaging with customers, the public and other stakeholders.

“I believe she will offer a fresh perspective and a new focus and that the NTA will continue to be energised under her leadership.”