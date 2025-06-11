‘Major disruption’ to Dart services after overhead lines damaged during vegetation works

Knock-on delays of more than 25 minutes expected on Dart and commuter services through city centre. Photograph: Roman Overko/ Getty Images

All Dart services have been suspended between Landsdowne Road and Dún Laoghaire in Dublin after overhead lines were damaged during vegetation works.

It is understood overhead lines between Booterstown and Blackrock were damaged on Wednesday afternoon during vegetation maintenance works on the line.

Irish Rail said there has been a “major disruption to Dart services” and staff are on-site working to rectify the issue.

It said knock-on delays of more than 25 minutes can be expected to Dart and commuter services through the city centre due to congestion on the line.

Services are currently operating between Howth/Malahide and Landsdowne Road as well as from Greystones to Dalkey.

Services from Dún Laoghaire to Dundalk, Bray to Drogheda and Bray to Maynooth, meanwhile, are expected to start from Connolly Station.

Irish Rail said Dublin Bus services are honouring rail tickets while the services are suspended.

Services to and from Rosslare are now departing and terminating at Bray with bus transfers being arranged.