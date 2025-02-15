Drivers caught speeding could be sent on re-education courses under new proposals

Road safety proposals could include wider use of cameras to curb speeding and other traffic offences. Photograph: Grainne Ní Aodha/PA

Motorists caught speeding may face being sent on driving “re-education” courses by the courts under plans being considered by the Government.

Such a move could be an alternative to penalty points.

The Department of Transport set out proposals “to reduce dangerous behaviour on the roads” in a document given to the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders Micheál Martin and Simon Harris before talks last month on the formation of the Government.

The department proposed a review of the graduated penalties approach to speeding and other road traffic offences, a strengthening of driver training and consideration of “the introduction of re-education courses as a judicial sanction option for certain road traffic offences”.

It is understood the Road Safety Authority (RSA) had previously looked at speed awareness courses as an alternative to penalty points for some motoring offences.

In the UK, courses are offered to those engaging in low-level speeding. Research has shown that the measure contributes to reduced rates of reoffending.

It is understood the RSA had indicated it may propose that the introduction of speed awareness courses be considered as part of the next phase of the Government’s road safety strategy.

The Department of Transport also told the political leaders, as part of the government formation talks, that it would look, too, at continuing the roll out of safety cameras, including additional average-speed camera zones, to curb speeding and expand camera-based enforcement to other road traffic offences.

It also proposed providing a digital solution to replace the paper discs on vehicle windscreens for motor tax, insurance, national car tests and the commercial vehicle roadworthiness test.

“Once completed, [the department would] abolish the surcharge for quarterly or twice yearly disc issue and provide for continuous payment methods,” the briefing notes said.

The department also signalled that clarity was needed on the provision of funding for key road projects announced by the previous government, such as the upgrading of the A5 road link to the northwest.

Last year the then government said it would provide €600 million towards this project.

However, in the briefing papers provided to the coalition formation talks last month, the department said “the funding source to match that commitment is not clear”.

It said that without that clarity, funding for the A5 would be “at the expense” of other road projects.

A review of the National Development Plan is expected to be completed later this year and additional funding could be provided for infrastructure projects at that stage.