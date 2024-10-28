Dublin to Belfast train link expanded to hourly service

Eamon Ryan says the increased Enterprise service is 'the start of our all-island rail transformation'. Photograph: Irish Rail

Trains between Dublin and Belfast are to move to an hourly service from Tuesday in what has been described as the most significant expansion of services on the cross-Border route in more than a quarter of a century.

Fifteen services will operate daily in each direction between Belfast’s new Grand Central Station and Dublin’s Connolly Station from Mondays to Saturdays, up from eight each way previously.

On Sundays there will be eight services each way, up from six.

The increased frequency of the Enterprise service has been facilitated with the support of a €25 million (£20 million) investment from the Irish Government.

READ MORE

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the introduction of the hourly service marked the start of a wider transformation of rail services across the island.

“I am delighted to see the introduction of an hourly frequency rail service on the Dublin-Belfast line, which has been a priority for both jurisdictions on the island, and a goal that both Iarnród Éireann and Translink have been working hard to deliver over the last year,” he said.

“The new hourly frequency represents a doubling of the service and significantly enhances sustainable transport connectivity between the two largest cities on the island.

“This will help people along the line to choose the train more often, and will strengthen both economic and social connections right along the corridor.

“This is the start of our all-island rail transformation.”

Stormont’s Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, said: “An expanded and improved rail network offers opportunities to drive jobs and growth, stimulate development and regeneration, and boost access to services and education.

“It will also help decarbonise transport and encourage behavioural shift to public transport.

“The introduction of the hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin will be another huge boost for public transport, the economy and it will improve linkages not only between the two cities but connections along the entire North-South rail corridor.

“I am keen that we continue to be ambitious around our rail network and look forward to a future where people across this island, in particular those in rural areas, have greater access to rail travel.”

Chris Conway, chief executive of Northern Ireland’s transport operator Translink, said: “An hourly Enterprise service is a massive boost for people, communities and the environment, and represents a tremendous opportunity for economic growth.” – PA