Tributes paid to former Kerry minor captain who died in crash on Sunday

Road traffic victim Danny Cahill was described as 'friendly and jovial'. Photograph: rip.ie

Tributes have been paid to former Kerry minor captain and Laune Rangers club member, Danny Cahill, who died in a crash in Kerry on Sunday.

Mr Cahill (52), a married father of one, was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Kilbonane, Beaufort, on the N72 at lunchtime on Sunday.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a male in his late teens, is believed to be in a critical condition.

Chairman of Laune Rangers, Aidan Clifford, said Danny Cahill lived in Langford Street in the heart of Killorgliln and worked at O’Sullivan’s bakery and his death was a deep shock for everyone.

“I have known him all my whole life. It is hard to put it into words,” Mr Clifford said.

He captained Kerry in 1988 in their win against Dublin and was part of the team that was the foundation of the current Laune Rangers.

Outside of football he was described as “friendly and jovial”.

He is survived by his wife Sarah O’Sullivan, daughter Lucy and parents and siblings.

Mr Cahill’s body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will be conducted.

The male driver, who was in his late teens, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where he remains in critical condition, the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

The female passenger, also in her late teens, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage are asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.