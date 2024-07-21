CrowdStrike ‘close to rolling out fix’ after IT outage crashes 8.5m Windows devices globally

An error message on a Delta check-in kiosk at San Francisco International Airport. Photograph: Jim Wilson/The New York Times

The company at the centre of the world’s largest IT outage has told the Australian government it is close to an automatic fix that would allow systems to return online.

The global outage on Friday afternoon occurred after the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike updated a widely used cloud-based software product called Falcon.

The update to the Falcon software, which interacts with other parts of computer systems and software such as Microsoft’s Windows products, caused a malfunction that essentially disabled those systems globally.

Microsoft, in a blog post update from its vice-president of operating systems security, David Weston, said it estimated 8.5m Windows devices had been affected around the world.

Australian home affairs minister Clare O’Neil posted on social media on Sunday afternoon that a meeting of federal and state governments and the private sector had been told by CrowdStrike that “that they are now close to rolling out an automatic fix to the issue with their update, as is Microsoft”.

“This should increase the speed at which systems across the economy are back online,” Ms O’Neil posted on X.

“There has been a huge amount of work over this weekend to get the economy back up and running.

“However, it will take time until all affected sectors are completely back online. In some cases we may see teething issues for one or two weeks.”

On Sunday CrowdStrike said the “issue has been identified and isolated, and a fix has been deployed”, and reiterated that it had not been a cyberattack. It advised customers to check the company’s support portal for software updates.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption,” it said.

Ms O’Neil said there had been no impact to critical infrastructure or government services caused by the outage.

She said supermarkets, like many other sectors, were still experiencing issues, but said the sector stressed during the meeting that there were no food shortages and no need to stockpile.

The minister also warned again about scammers trying to exploit the outage. “Examples that have been reported include people posed as airlines offering to resolve issues with delayed flights and criminals posing as technical support offering to fix affected technology.

“It is very important that Australians are extremely cautious of any unexpected texts, calls or emails claiming to be assistance with this issue.” – Guardian