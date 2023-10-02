Hewlett Packard Enterprise adds more than 150 roles at Galway hub

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is to add more than 150 new technical roles at its Galway operation to support the research and development of its edge to cloud platform.

The roles, which build on the 150 jobs announced in 2021, are located at the company’s new Global Centre of Excellence for the HPE GreenLake platform, a key part of HPE’s hybrid clou as a service products that supports more than 27,000 customers globally.

The company is recruiting for a range of roles, including architects, software engineers, product, engineering and project managers, researchers, user experience engineers, security specialists, test engineers, data analysts and AI professionals.

“The new Centre of Excellence in Galway will help Hewlett Packard Enterprise realise its vision and shape the future experience of the HPE GreenLake platform,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Designing technology and creating innovative applications is part of our heritage and at the heart of what we do at HPE. This investment will capitalize on the strong pool of technology expertise and engineering talent within Ireland.

The team will be part of the new hybrid cloud business unit, which will accelerate HPE’s hybrid cloud strategy to deliver one portfolio of storage, software, data, and cloud services on the HPE GreenLake platform and comes into effect on November 1st and led by Ms Russo, who is a Cork native.

Ireland already serves as the EMEA hub for digital services research and development, HPE GreenLake cloud services and solutions R&D, and cyber security in Galway. Meanwhile, HPE Financial Services is based in Leixlip, while HPE Aruba Networking operations has its base in Cork.

Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the news, saying it was a “fresh vote of confidence” in Galway’s talent. “Galway’s thriving tech hub continues to grow from strength to strength and this expansion will provide excellent employment opportunities for tech talent, from graduates to experienced tech professionals,” he said. “HPE has a long history with Ireland dating back over 50 years and their continued commitment to Ireland, and the West, is very welcome.”

The expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland.

“HPE has helped to drive the growth of the technology eco-system in the West region through its 50-year history in Ireland and its continued partnership with IDA Ireland,” said Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland. “Today’s investment will support the transformation of the Galway site, diversifying existing operation and adding core competency in edge-to-cloud development. This strategic investment underscores HPE’s long-term commitment to Ireland and will enable the company to grow the employee base in the West region, diversify its R&D presence, and continue to make positive contributions to the Irish economy.”