Carlos Alcaraz makes confident return with US Open first round win

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed ‌only a New York minute to hit his stride after a nearly five-month injury layoff, ‌beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the US ​Open.

Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows as one of the tournament’s biggest question marks, having not played since April due to a wrist injury, but he had his best weapon working for ​him in his first singles match in 139 days as he sent over 20 forehand winners.

He ⁠next plays Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round.

“It’s been a ‌really ‌tough ​five months for me,” said Alcaraz. “I missed it – I missed the crowd, the energy, I missed competition, I missed ⁠everything.”

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka said she is determined to look ahead, rather than dwell on a difficult past few months, after beginning her title defence with a with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Camila Osorio.

“The good thing for me is not looking back no matter what, if it’s good or bad, because I feel a good result can also stop you from performing well because you’re basically focusing on the past,” Sabalenka said. “I never look back. If I win the tournament or lose the tournament, today is a new day, and I have to stay in the moment.”

Sabalenka’s No 1 ranking is at risk after failing to reach a final for four months, with Elena Rybakina having a strong chance of taking top spot. Sabalenka produced a professional opening performance, serving well and overpowering Osorio from the baseline. She eased through the first set, and quickly rolled through the concluding three games of the second to close out the match. “I had opportunities, I tried to step in,” said Sabalenka. “She played great. She brought the fight, and she battled really well, and I just tried to stay as aggressive as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Open champion Arthur Fils suffered the biggest upset of the second day: he was defeated 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-4 by the former world No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fils, the 10th seed, arrived in New York considered one of the title contenders in an open men’s draw, but after leading 6-4, 5-2, the Frenchman balked while attempting to serve for the second set. Once he allowed Tsitsipas back into the match, the Greek served and struck his forehand brilliantly until the end, while Fils failed to regain the intensity and quality he began with: “Once the energy went down at the end of the second, I never felt again a good energy,” said Fils. “I have to talk with my team, but at my level, to do such a mistake is almost unprofessional.”

It is an enormous result for Tsitsipas, twice a grand-slam singles finalist, who fell as low as No 88 in the ATP rankings this year and currently sits at No 53. The 28-year-old recently chose to split from his father, who has coached him on-and-off since his childhood. Their relationship had become increasingly tense this year, leading Tsitsipas to declare that he does not intend to work with his father again. This result is a significant step forward as he tries to re-establish himself. – Guardian, additional reporting from Reuters