‘I needed a break from the mental side of it’: Cathal McShane on leaving Tyrone set-up

Mickey Harte always preached to his players about finding that extra, elusive five per cent that can make all the difference.

Drafted into the Tyrone senior set-up in 2015 with a shiny, new All-Ireland U-21 winner’s medal in his back pocket, a bright-eyed Cathal McShane was curious and wanted to know more. McShane was a sponge. Still is.

He remembers approaching Harte a couple of times to ask him how he should go about getting five per cent better. Wherever those small percentage points are in an elite sportsperson’s orbit, McShane found them in 2019.

Regarded as a powerhouse of a midfielder in his minor and U-21 days, McShane quickly became one of those celebrated conversion stories in Gaelic football. Jogging past Gavin Devlin one night in Garvaghey, Tyrone’s assistant manager said half-jokingly, half-seriously: “You’re going to be our man inside.”

The season, after reaching the 2018 All-Ireland final, where he marked James McCarthy in midfield only for Tyrone to succumb to Jim Gavin’s brilliant Dublin team, McShane was reconfigured into an unstoppable scoring machine. Throughout the summer of 2019, Tyrone’s new number 14 was an awesome sight. Nobody could live with him.

In those ultra-competitive months of that season, McShane was as good as anything on the intercounty circuit. As good as David Clifford on one of the Fossa man’s daft days.

McShane led the scoring charts with 3-49 and deservedly won an All Star.

Referencing the 2019 campaign, which ended for Tyrone against Kerry at the All-Ireland semi-final stages, McShane says now: “Everything was crystal clear that year in terms of our plan.

“Stevie [O’Neill, Tyrone coach] and me religiously worked on disguised kicks and different runs. It was all about connections because if you don’t have connections on the field, you don’t know if something is going to come off. We just had a lot of clarity around how we would play.

Cathal McShane of Tyrone celebrates scoring a point against Monaghan in 2024. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“You’re in that flow state, you’re just free and enjoying it, you’re ticking all the boxes, you’re doing the extra work, doing all what’s needed. We were just confident with the idea we were coming with. I was really confident.”

Spool forward seven seasons and it’s a grey enough Sunday morning at the Cohannon Inn, not far from Coalisland. Now 30, McShane arrives wearing a wide smile and greets the staff with a courteous hello. Poached eggs, toast and a flat white are on the menu.

He’s been playing some of the best football of his career for Owen Roe O’Neill’s Leckpatrick this season. A week after getting married to his long-term partner Kaitlynn in Ballymagarvey Village, Co Meath, followed by a mini-break in Spain, he returned for Owen Roes intermediate championship opener against Aghaloo and hit a staggering 1-18 in the win.

McShane’s splendid form all year set tongues wagging about a possible return to Tyrone colours, having stepped away in the early throes of the 2025 championship campaign due to a lack of game-time.

Fr Rocks, Cookstown, were next up in the championship last Friday night. Until their quarter-final joust in Omagh, McShane hadn’t missed a single minute of club football this year. But an untimely bout of appendicitis in the lead-up and subsequent surgery cruelly erased his name from the Owen Roes team-sheet.

Fr Rock’s lotto numbers had come up and they duly advanced to the intermediate semi-finals in Tyrone with six points to spare.

Brazen and brilliant on the field and quite shy off it, McShane doesn’t indulge the notion of a return to Tyrone colours in 2027.

Tyrone’s Cathal McShane celebrates with the Sam Maguire after Tyrone won the All-Ireland in 2021. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

“It’s not something I’ve thought about because I’ve had a lot going on. I just got married to Kaitlynn and have been heavily invested in the club’s season. If it did come, I’d think about it there and then, but it’s not something I think about to be quite honest.”

You sense McShane can’t get off the subject quickly enough. So, you read the room and move on.

What McShane is admirably candid about, however, is how mental fatigue led to him calling aside Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke in May 2025 to explain why he was stepping away from the county scene after a decade of service.

“I needed a break away, from the mental side of it,” he says. “As a player, you don’t think it’ll hit you that way because you’re just out playing football, enjoying it, things are going well.

“There were just a couple of years where I had setbacks, injuries and things didn’t go well for me. And things just hit me. It was maybe a variety of things. I didn’t play a lot [in 2025].

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“To make that decision was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. Wee things like leaving the WhatsApp group. That was extremely tough. I just wasn’t myself. But it wasn’t that year alone, it was a build-up of a couple of years.

“I was seeing how it affected people close to me. I needed a breather and to simplify things, get back to the club, get minutes, play and reset.”

While McShane still has plenty of road in front of him, his playing career has gone by in a “blink of an eye”.

A key cog in the St Mary’s team that claimed Sigerson glory in 2017, McShane still vividly recalls listening to Willie Anderson’s talk with the players about success never going in a straight line.

An All-Ireland winner at U-21 (2015) and senior level (2021), McShane has lived the good and bad of a brilliant playing career.

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“The years go in so fast,” he says. “It’s always been important to me to be present. I’ve found that has helped me in games too, you know?

“I remember looking into the Croke Park crowd during games and trying to take it all in. We were playing Mayo in the 2013 All-Ireland minor final; Mayo were in the senior final afterwards.

“I came on as substitute that day. One of the Mayo players hit a point with about five minutes to go and at that stage Croke Park was almost full. A roar went up and I remember thinking, ‘this is what it’s about’.

“Being present in the moment is something I worked on, looking around, taking things in, lifting a bit of grass or tapping my leg twice, just small things ...”

On his wedding day a couple of weeks ago he turned to Kaitlynn and remarked that their day wasn’t going too quickly. For McShane, the present is all that matters. The future will look after itself.