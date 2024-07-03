Emma Raducanu storms into Wimbledon third round with dominant win

Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Belgium's Elise Mertens in the second round at Wimbledon. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Raducanu powered her way into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday with a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory against Belgian Elise Mertens.

Raducanu has struggled for fitness since her stunning US Open triumph in 2021 but looked at the top of her game as she pummelled Mertens into submission from the baseline, shouting and fist-pumping almost every point won.

The British wildcard raced into a 5-0 lead against the 28-year-old under the closed roof of Court One which was packed with a passionate home crowd.

Mertens did get on the scoreboard but that was the only positive for her as Raducanu clinched the first set.

The Briton then broke in the third game of the second set with a brilliant backhand across the court and broke again to go 4-1 up.

Mertens, ranked 33 in the world, held to love in the next game but could not stop Raducanu bringing up two match points with an ace and then winning the first of them after the Belgian went long.

It's the first time Raducanu has reached a third round of a Grand Slam since her title win at Flushing Meadows and raises tentative hopes of a first British women's singles triumph at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

“I think I’m playing really good tennis. I’m really happy with the improvements I’ve made,” Raducanu said on court. “I knew all the hard yards and hard work I was doing this year would lead to something. I’m just so happy I’m able to reap some of the rewards here at Wimbledon.”

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Australia's Aleksander Vukic during their in the second round at Wimbledon. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Daniil Medvedev took time to get going before reaching the Wimbledon third round but eighth seed Casper Ruud felt the gloom on a damp Wednesday after being knocked out.

Alcaraz came close to dropping the opening set of his contest against Australian Aleksandar Vukic but the third seed sprang to life to secure a 7-6(5) 6-2 6-2 win and said he was rediscovering the form that led him to the 2023 title.

“I’m feeling similar... Obviously, I’m getting better and better. Hopefully, if I keep winning, I’m going to find the same level as the final last year,” said Alcaraz, who downed Novak Djokovic in five sets to lift the title.

“I’m feeling that I’m playing great tennis. Physically, I’m feeling great. Hopefully I’ll keep going.”

Medvedev looked out of sorts early on Centre Court and was pushed hard by the 102-ranked Alexandre Muller before prevailing 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5.

Second seed Coco Gauff was also not at her best under the roof on Court One but reined in the errors to get past Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2 6-1.

The American said she needed to win more cleanly despite only dropping six games in two matches.

“I do think I can be too critical... I think it’s just like moments, maybe I missed some shots that I normally would make,” said Gauff, who plays Briton Sonay Kartal next.

“That’s tennis, you’re always going to miss some shots that you normally would make. I’m trying to focus on straight sets and winning cleaner.”

