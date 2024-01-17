Simon Carr returns for Ireland’s sold-out Davis Cup clash against Austria

Simon Carr: 'I am fit again, playing well, and really looking forward to joining back up with the team for our first home tie in nine years.' Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

A sold-out UL Sport Arena for Ireland’s Davis Cup match against Austria next month marks the return of Simon Carr from injury after he missed out on Ireland’s tie against El Salvador last September due to injury.

The match is Ireland’s first home Davis Cup challenge for nine years and will take place as a best of five rubbers over two days on February 3rd and 4th, with a capacity 3,000 tickets sold for the Limerick venue.

Carr joins four other Irish players Osgar Ó hOisín, Michael Agwi, Conor Gannon and vice-captain David O’Hare. O’Hare is also a highly successful coach and currently works with Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, the top doubles team in the world.

The match is potentially a tough one for the home side, given the high ranking of players available to the Austrian team. They are able to select the former world number three and 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem, Sebastian Ofner, ranked 43rd in the world, Jurij Rodionov, ranked 111th, and Filip Misolic, who is ranked 145th.

“It’s very exciting to be back in the team,” said Carr. “I’ve had various injuries, so it’s been a difficult year, but I am fit again, playing well, and really looking forward to joining back up with the team for our first home tie in nine years.

“I really believe these players have the mentality and mindset needed to get us a win,” said non-playing captain Conor Niland.

“There is a great dynamic within the group and everyone has done their bit to get us this far. I am really proud to captain this team and I am looking forward to a challenging but also really special weekend for Irish tennis.”

Although tickets for both days have sold out, fans can join a wait-list on tennisireland.ie for any returns which might become available.