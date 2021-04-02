Sligo Rovers maintain unbeaten start with win over Longford

Longford Town 0 Sligo Rovers 1

A first goal for the club from Garry Buckley put Sligo Rovers top of the Premier Division table - overnight at least - as Liam Buckley’s side maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Despite dominating from the start, a scrappy game saw Sligo struggle to create much in front of goal as Robbie McCourt and Romeo Parkes wasted chances.

Longford lost attackers Dean Byrne and Callum Warfield to injury before having Lee Stacey to thank for a stunning save to deny teenager Johnny Kenny five minutes before the break.

But there was no reprieve for Longford as they were undone from a corner two minutes into the second half. McCourt’s crisp delivery found Parkes at the back post. And though his header was a tame one, central defender Garry Buckley was there to nod the loose ball to the net.

Town needed a response and almost got it minutes later. A Dylan Grimes cross broke for Aodh Dervin who drilled narrowly wide from the edge of the area. Longford now had far more about them as the game opened up and the same pair combined to come very close to levelling again on 83 minutes.

Aaron O’Driscoll flicked on a long throw, Grimes turned to set up Dervin whose shot was deflected just past the post.

Longford Town: Stacey; Chambers (McNally 69 mins), O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra (Davis 69 mins), Bolger; Byrne (Thompson 29 mins), Warfield (Dobbs 36 mins), Grimes.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Morahan, Bolger: Gibson (Figuiera 82 mins), Cawley (Byrne 64 mins), Parkes; Kenny (de Vries 74 mins).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).