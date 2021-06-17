Dundalk confirm Vinny Perth’s return as manager

Dubliner left the club only last August after winning the league and the league cup

Dundalk have re-appointed Vinny Perth as head coach. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dundalk have re-appointed Vinny Perth as head coach. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Dundalk have confirmed that Vinny Perth will return to the club as manager, less than a year after he left the post.

Perth had previously been Stephen Kenny’s assistant at Oriel Park and then stepped into the top in 2019 when he went on to win the league and league cup.

However, he left the club last August after a three-game winless streak when he was replaced by Filippo Giovagnoli.

But following the departure of the Italian and Shane Keegan in April, the Lilywhites have looked to Perth again in the hope of rekindling some form which could see them turn around a poor start to the season which sees them sitting in eighth place in the league.

“Vinny’s history at Dundalk includes a period that saw the Lilywhites enjoy an unprecedented spell of domestic and European success,” read a statement on the Dundalk website.

“Perth will report to Jim Magilton, the sporting director. We are confident that this will be an effective combination to return the Lilywhites to winning ways.

“We would also like to thank all of our staff, supporters, and fans for their patience and support during this difficult time. We are all looking forward to enjoying football and hoisting some new trophies in the near future.”

