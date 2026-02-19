Keely Hodgkinson breaks indoor 800m world record as Andrew Coscoran breaks Irish record

They say all world records are there to be broken, but few athletes in history have bettered any mark with more impeccable timing than Keely Hodgkinson.

Running at the World Indoor gold tour meeting in Liévin, Hodgkinson took down the women’s world indoor 800 metres record which had stood since the day she was born, on March 3rd, 2002.

Just days before her 24th birthday, the British star clocked 1:54.87 to take almost a full second off the previous world record of 1:55.82 which had stood to Jolanda Čeplak from Slovenia since 2002. The Slovenian later served a doping ban, however, from 2007-2009.

The French indoor meeting already has a reputation for records, and Hodgkinson made absolutely sure of it. Sitting just off the pacemaker Anna Gryc, she passed the 200m mark in 26.47, the hit halfway in 55.60, before promptly hitting the front.

“Thank God,” she said. “I have been thinking about that world record a lot over the last few weeks, and that was really fun.”

After improving her own British record to 1:56.33 last weekend with ease, and without the help of a pacemaker or wave lights, the record always looked on.

Still, Hodgkinson did it in style, the Olympic champion missing almost all last season with injury, before coming back to win bronze at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Next on her radar will be Jarmila Kratochvilova’s world outdoor world record of 1:53.28, which was set back in 1983.

The track in Liévin was also where Jakob Ingebrigtsen set world records at 1,500m and the mile at the same venue last year.

It was a night to remember too for Andrew Coscoran, who broke his own Irish indoor 1,500m record when clocking 3:33.09 in third place – eclipsing his previous best of 3:33.40.

The Dublin runner put himself right in the mix to challenge world champion Isaac Nader of Portugal, sitting on his heels with one lap to run. Nader then found another gear to kick on and take the win in 3:32.44, taking 0.15 off his personal best and the Portuguese national record, and the second-fastest time in the world this indoor season.

It is also another qualifying standard for Coscoran for next month’s World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, after he already secured the automatic mark for the 3,000m in Boston last month.

Sharlene Mawdsley opened her indoor season, and in her first 400m since the World Championships in Tokyo last September she clocked 51.85 seconds to finish third. The race was won by Emma Zapletalova from Slovakia in 51.40.

Earlier in the evening, Luke McCann ran 3:39.89 to finish sixth in the 1,500m B race, won by Adam Spencer from Australia in 3:35.89. It continues McCann’s return to form after missing all last year through injury.

Jess Hull from Australia also produced with the second fastest indoor 2,000m in history, running 5:26.68, just misses out on Genzebe Dibaba’s world record of 5:23.75.