Stephen Bradley: ‘Some things are bigger than football. Genocide is most definitely one of them’

Stephen Bradley says he would ask the Shamrock Rovers board to refuse to play against an Israeli club if drawn against them in European competitions. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley believes the Republic of Ireland should not fulfil their Nations League fixtures against Israel.

Despite a motion from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) general assembly in November calling for Israel to be suspended from all Uefa competitions, the association stated that they intend to play Israel on September 27th and October 4th.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has supported the FAI position.

Bradley, speaking in advance of the Dublin derby against St Patrick’s Athletic, said he would ask the Rovers board to refuse to play against an Israeli club if drawn against them in European competitions.

“Unfortunately, the FAI, the players and the team are in a position they should not be in,” said Bradley. “It should have been taken out of their hands. I don’t think Israel should be in the competition. It is really wrong that they are.

“I would love to see the games not being played. Do I think that will happen? No. I understand if [the FAI] refuse to play the game that the consequences could be severe.

“But there comes a point where some things are bigger than football. Genocide is most definitely one of them. What’s wrong is wrong and what is going on is wrong.”

Rovers could be drawn against Israeli opposition like Maccabi Tel Aviv in Champions League qualification this summer, and the Hoops manager’s view on that potential situation is clear.

“My stance,” Bradley continued, “if I was the manager, and it is easy when you are not in that position to speak about it, but I would be quite clear in telling my employers that we should not play the game.”

The FAI motion to Uefa last year, calling for Israel’s suspension from club and international football, focused on the six Israeli clubs operating from the West Bank in occupied Palestine, which is in violation of Uefa statues.

Uefa responded by highlighting that Israel and its clubs are currently forced to play home matches at neutral venues, mainly in Hungary.

“I think we need to take ourselves out of what is punishment and what is not,” Bradley continued. “For me, it is just completely wrong what is going on. You can come out on the right side of history if you take the right decision.

“Forget football. Forget everything else. Yes, you might get sanctioned. How, I don’t know, because Uefa would be going against their own rules.

“Whatever the ramifications are in terms of a football sense, honestly, who really cares? We need to forget about players, managers, clubs and national associations. We are people. We are all the same.

“[Irish people] are obviously unique in terms of our history. But we are humans. If you don’t feel empathy, anger, hurt, all the emotions for what is going on, you are not human.”

Bradley also said the alleged treatment of Drogheda United co-chairperson Joanna Byrne, by her club owners, is “censorship.”

Some directors took issue with Joanna Byrne's criticism of Uefa and the FAI. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Byrne, a Sinn Féin TD for Louth, claimed this week that she was asked to resign from her position on the Drogheda board following a statement calling for the FAI to boycott the games against Israel.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Drogheda and their American owners Trivela stated that “at this time, no changes have been made to the Drogheda board” before adding that the issue with Byrne’s statement were “unrelated to anyone’s specific political or moral views.” Instead, they said some directors took issue with her criticism of Uefa and the FAI.

Bradley noted that last year Drogheda’s ownership criticised Uefa after being unable to compete in European competition, despite winning the FAI Cup, as Trivela’s Norwegian club Silkeborg IF had also qualified.

Ben Boycott, Trivela’s managing director, is the chair of both the Drogheda and Silkeborg boards.

“So it is pick and choose when you want to stand for something?” Bradley wondered. “The Drogheda statement last night was shocking.

“Is Joanna Byrne not allowed to have an opinion? Of course she is allowed to have an opinion. Does it go against the owner of the club or his opinion? So what, who cares. You are allowed to have an opinion. That is life, that is football.

“The [Drogheda] statement is crazy stuff. They were quick enough taking a case against Uefa last year and giving out about the FAI, but Joanna is not allowed come out against [Uefa]? Do me a favour. It is absolutely nonsense, ridiculous stuff. I can’t believe it in this day and age.

“That is censorship. That is where you are going with that. That is dangerous stuff. You can’t control what people say and feel.

“Joanna has received support from all around the country, and too right she should,” Bradley added. “We can’t stand for people trying to censor others’ opinions and views.”

Drogheda and Boycott have been approached for a response.