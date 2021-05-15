Draw with Derry moves Shamrock Rovers six points clear

Champions Shamrock Rovers moved six points clear at the top of the Premier Division table despite having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Derry City as both sides finished with 10 men at Tallaght Stadium.

Looking to build on wins on the road at Sligo Rovers and Bohemians since Ruaidhri Higgins took charge, Derry midfielder Will Patching put the visitors in front on 49 minutes from a penalty after Rovers defender Sean Hoare had pulled down James Akintunde.

Rovers equalised seven minutes later, Rory Gaffney getting in behind Cameron McJannet from a quick throw to finish well. Hoare was the first to see red for a second booking on 83 minutes following a clash with Ciaron Harkin.

Derry left-back Daniel Lafferty was then also dismissed on 90 minutes for a second yellow card for a foul on Graham Burke.

Goals from Scottish wingers Liam Burt and Ali Coote maintained Bohemians’ revival as they beat second-bottom Longford Town 2-0 at Bishopsgate.

Bohemians dominance from the start finally brought them the lead on 30 minutes. Tyreke Wilson worked a one-two from a throw-in to pick out Burt who drove a terrific right-footed shot to the far corner of the net from some 20 yards.

Longford goalkeeper Mick Kelly made a sublime one-handed save when Georgie Kelly met a Coote free kick with a flick header before Bohemians sealed their win on 74 minutes.

Skipper Keith Buckley and substitute Andy Lyons were initially involved before Ross Tierney’s cross wasn’t cleared allowing Coote to drill his shot to the net from close range.