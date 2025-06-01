Live GAA updates: Donegal search for a win away to Cavan before Armagh face Dublin at HQ

Sunday’s fixtures

All-Ireland SFC

Cavan v Donegal, Breffni Park, 2pm

Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, 2pm

Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, 4pm

Monaghan v Clare, Clones, 4pm

Tailteann Cup

Leintrim v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.45pm

Antrim v London, Páirc Esler, 1.45pm

Carlow v Longford, O’Connor Park, 1.45pm

Fermanagh v Wexford, Croke Park, 1.45pm

Kildare v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

GOALS! Derry 1-5 Galway 1-2: It wasn’t pretty but it will count, Shane Walsh starting the move after 13 minutes for the Galway goal that was finished by Rob Finnerty. From the kick-out, Derry charge down the field and only had one thing on their mind, the move finished by Conor Glass. The rain has stopped and the momentum is building for Derry, Paul Cassidy adding a point from play.

Cavan 0-1 Donegal 0-3: A point from play by Peadar Mogan and another by Shane O’Donnell has Donegal two up after five minutes.

Derry 0-3 Galway 0-2: Paul Conroy shows his class once again, scoring from play despite slipping to the ground in the process, after nine minutes. But Derry are definitely up for this game, Shane McGuigan promptly replying to egde Derry back in front.

Cavn 0-1 Donegal 0-1: They are level at Breffni Park, a point from play by Shane O’Donnell after two minutes.

Derry 0-2 Galway 0-1: Brendan Rogers bring Derry to life with an excellent two pointer after four minutes, warming the home crowd nicely.

Derry 0-0 Galway 0-1: Sam O’Neill opens the scoring for Galway after two minutes, in what is his first championship start. At a rainy Celtic Park, the conditions are not making for pretty football so far, but very much early days.

One late for Galwayt. Number 21 Sam O’Neill comes into the starting 15 in place of number 11 Cillian McDaid. Number 26 is now worn by Damien Comer.

There is plenty to play for in round three of the Tailteann Cup. Here’s how Malachy Clerkin is predicting things -

Group One

Kildare v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park

Sligo are nobody’s mugs and drew this fixture in the 2023 Tailteann Cup. Both these teams will progress so it might take a slight edge off. With Daniel Flynn back firing, Kildare could have a class edge. But not by much. Verdict: Kildare

Leitrim v Tipperary, Mullingar

Still something to play for here – a Tipperary win will likely earn them a spot in the next round. Leitrim’s points difference leaves them with more of an uphill struggle and they haven’t won a game since May 2024 so they can be forgiven for just wanting the season over. Verdict: Tipperary

Group Three

Antrim v London, Newry

This has really turned into a rotten season for Antrim. Relegation from Division Three has been followed by a championship in which they’ve been conceding cricket scores. Even this fixture is a bit forlorn – both teams have such a lead weight points difference that a win most likely won’t buy them passage to the knock-out stage. Might favour London, oddly. Verdict: London

Group Four

Carlow v Longford, O’Connor Park

Joe Murphy has performed quite the exorcism in Carlow, going unbeaten against Wexford (Division Four champions) and Fermanagh (finished a point off promotion in Division Three). They should have enough to put Longford away and will probably top the group. Nobody saw that coming when Shane Curran walked in late March. Verdict: Carlow

Fermanagh v Wexford, Croke Park

Crunch tie of the day in the Tailteann Cup. Fermanagh came so close to beating Down in Ulster that most presumed they’d breeze through the early stages of the Tailteann but Carlow nipped them in a stone-cold classic. Wexford were four up going into injury-time against Carlow the last day but gave up a goal and point at the death. In four meetings between the teams, Fermanagh haven’t been beaten. This is no time to be making history. Verdict: Fermanagh

Without further ado, here’s the first live update of the afternoon from our man Gordon Manning at Cavan v Donegal -

Good afternoon from a showery Breffni Park in Cavan. The sun is currently out but there have been several showers here over the last two hours so playing conditions will likely be greasy early on.

In team details, the big news is the absence of Shaun Patton. The Donegal number one misses out through injury and will be replaced by Gavin Mulreany between the posts. It is one of three Donegal changes – Caolan McColgan and Conor O’Donnell also start while Dáire Ó Baoill and Oisín Gallen drop out.

Cavan makes two changes – Cian Madden and Seán McEvoy both come in while Jason McLoughlin and Ryan O’Neil drop out.

Cavan beat Mayo in their opening game last weekend while Donegal lost to Tyrone. Given last night’s victory for Mayo over Tyrone, a win for Donegal here would leave all teams on two points entering the last round of games.

Here is our starting team for this afternoon's SFC game vs. Galway! Throw-in at 2pm

TEAM NEWS



The Galway Senior Football team to face Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group 4 Round 2 fixture is announced:



GALWAY V DERRY

Celtic Park, Derry

Sunday 1st June 2025

2.00PM

📺Watch Live on GAA+

📲Live Score updates via @WhatstheScor… pic.twitter.com/PT4XOEMXPP — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) May 29, 2025

It could prove to be a sort of football moving day in the All-Ireland series, where all four games will greatly infuence the tables. Here are the match previews from Malachy Clerkin -

Group Four

Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, 2pm

Not exactly a loser-goes-home game but not a million miles off it. Whoever is beaten here will still have a chance to escape deep water in a fortnight but it’s a long, long way to the surface. The return of Odhran Lynch and Lachlan Murray give Derry some hope – god knows they need it.

They won’t find much encouragement from their home record anyway – they haven’t won a championship match in Celtic Park since June 7th 2015, a decade ago almost to the day. Not a lot of succour in their history against Galway either – in five championship meetings down the years, they’ve lost every game.

Galway look to have evolved past their dependence on having both Shane Walsh and Damien Comer available at the same time, which can only be a good thing. A team with their pretensions can’t afford a defeat here. Verdict: Galway

Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, 4pm

The only game of the weekend between two first-round winners. It’s first time that Dublin have faced a proper All-Ireland contender in Croke Park in a group game in either the old Super 8s or the current format, so there should be some electricity.

The absence of Con O’Callaghan is a killer for Dublin, who don’t have a replacement. That said, they will be heartened to see Lee Gannon back after they feared his season was done. Armagh have a deeper squad and a cleaner bill of health. Should be enough. Verdict: Armagh

Group One

Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

Interesting to see what sort of reaction Donegal bring here, having thrown away a good position after a very patchy display against Tyrone. Cavan surprised everyone by tearing Mayo to shreds so Jim McGuinness’s side will be well-warned. Shaun Patton’s importance can rarely have been better advertised than last Saturday night so the sooner Donegal have him back taking kickouts the better. They should probably be too strong for Cavan but then we said that about Mayo too. Verdict: Donegal

Group Three

Monaghan v Clare, Clones, 4pm

Monaghan have been impressive, putting Louth away for more comfortably than the scoreline suggested last weekend. They will surely have plenty in hand against a Clare team that couldn’t get out of Division Three and have lost by 11 and 17 in their last two games. Verdict: Monaghan

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Irish Times live GAA blog for what is another big afternoon of football in the All-Ireland series, the headline second round game being the meeting of 2024 champions Armagh and 2023 champions Dublin in Croke Park at 4pm.

There are four All-Ireland series games in all, Derry also taking on Galway in Celtic Park at 2pm, a critical game for both teams given they lost their opening game.

Cavan will also host Donegal at Kingspan Breffni Park at 2pm, with Jim McGuinness looking to regain his winning touch after Donegal fell to Tyrone in round one. The in-form Monaghan will also Clare in Clones at 4pm.

There are also five games in the third round of the Tailteann Cup. Leitrim play Tipperary in Mullingar, Kildare face Sligo in Dr Hyde, Carlow play Longford in O’Connor Park, Fermanagh play Wexford in Croke Park, and Antrim play London in Newry.