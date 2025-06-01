Manchester United confirm agreement to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha after agreeing to pay the Brazil forward’s £62.5 million (€74.2 million) release clause.

Cunha has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to visa and registration being completed. He has agreed a five-year contract with an option for an additional year.

United confirmed the signing on their website on Sunday, saying: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration. Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.”

The transfer will be completed when Cunha returns from international duty. The 26-year-old has been included in Carlo Ancelotti’s first Seleção squad, for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Cunha, who has won 13 senior caps for Brazil, scored 17 goals in all competitions for Wolves this past season. He was a key target for United as their head coach, Ruben Amorim looks to reshape the team on the back of the club’s worst season in 51 years despite a limited summer budget thought to be around £100 million.

Speaking during the club’s postseason tour in Malaysia on Tuesday, Amorim said: “Omar [Berrada, chief executive] can explain better than me, but I think we always prepared two [spending] plans – one with Champions League, one without. Without Champions League, we also don’t need a big squad. We can control the squad in a better way.”

“Wwe have a plan that is to bring some new players, of course, but our big plan is to improve the team that we have, it’s to improve our academy because I think that is the future. It was the past, so it can be the future. We are not allowed to do much in this summer, so we are prepared for that.” – Guardian