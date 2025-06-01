Brentford agree potential £18m deal to sign Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool

Caoimhín Kelleher looks set for a move to west London from Merseyside. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Brentford have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign Republic of Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher for a deal worth up to £18 million (€21.4 million), it is understood.

A reported initial fee of £12.5 million (€14.8 million) for the second-choice Liverpool goalkeeper can rise to £18 million if performance-related requirements are met.

Kelleher, who has a year left on his contract at Anfield, played over a quarter of the champions’ Premier League matches this season when Alisson Becker was injured.

His move away from the Merseyside club has been heavily reported, with Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the club in July after Liverpool confirmed the signing of the Valencia goalkeeper last summer.

Kelleher’s switch to west London comes as 31-year-old Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken is set to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The transfer is the first of what is set to be a busy window at Community Stadium, with 20-goal winger Bryan Mbuemo expected to leave the club.