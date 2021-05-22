Lewandowski’s 41st goal of the season breaks Müller’s Bundesliga record

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga record for goals in a season as champions Bayern Munich finished with a thumping 5-2 win over Augsburg, while Köln dramatically scraped survival at the expense of Werder Bremen.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s early own goal, plus first-half strikes from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Kinglsey Coman set Hansi Flick on course for victory in his last game as Bayern head coach ahead of the trophy presentation.

Augsburg, who saw Daniel Caligiuri’s 25th-minute penalty saved by Manuel Neuer, halved their deficit courtesy of second-half finishes from Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner before Lewandowski’s 41st of the campaign completed the scoring in front of 250 fans at the Allianz Arena, surpassing Gerd Müller’s long-standing feat .

Cologne preserved their top-flight status for the time being at least after Sebastiaan Bornauw struck four minutes from time to earn a crucial 1-0 win over already-relegated Schalke.

The hosts were set to go down on goal difference until Belgium defender Bornauw intervened and will now face a two legged playoff against the third-placed second-tier club to ensure survival.

That late winner meant Werder Bremen drop out of the Bundesliga for the first time since 1981, following a 4-2 home defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bremen, who dismissed head coach Florian Kohfeldt in the build-up to the game and replaced him with club great Thomas Schaaf, fell emphatically behind after conceding goals to Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini and Florian Neuhaus, before Milot Rashica and Niclas Fullkrug made a painful afternoon slightly more respectable in the final 10 minutes.

Union Berlin qualified for the inaugural Europa Conference League at the expense of Gladbach thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Max Kruse in a 2-1 success over second-placed RB Leipzig.

Justin Kluivert put the Champions League-bound hosts ahead before Marvin Friedrich levelled.

Erling Haaland scored twice to finish the season with 27 Bundesliga goals as Borussia Dortmund held on to third position by registering a seventh consecutive win courtesy of a 3-1 success over Bayer Leverkusen.

Marco Reus was also on target for Dortmund, while Lars Bender claimed Leverkusen’s late consolation from the penalty spot.

Wolfsburg had to settle for fourth position following an entertaining 3-2 home defeat to Mainz.

Stefan Bell registered Mainz’s 77th-minute winner after Wolfsburg pair Maximilian Philipp and Joao Victor struck either side of goals from Jean-Paul Boetius and Robin Quaison.

Andre Silva’s 28th Bundesliga goal of the season helped fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-1 success over Freiburg.

Jeong Woo-yeong cancelled out Silva’s penalty but late goals from Almamy Toure and Ragnar Ache earned Frankfurt the three points.

Arminia Bielefeld, who began the day in relegation danger, won 2-0 at Stuttgart following a Fabian Klos spot-kick and Ritsu Doan’s strike, while Andrej Kramaric’s stoppage-time effort secured Hoffenheim’s 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin.

Vladimir Darida put Hertha ahead before the break before Sargis Adamyan levelled.