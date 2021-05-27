Juventus set to sack Andrea Pirlo and re-appoint Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus are to sack Andrea Pirlo as manager and replace him with Massimiliano Allegri. The club has acted after a disappointing season in which they finished fourth in Serie A and went out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Allegri was in charge of Juventus from 2014-19, winning five successive league titles, and has not taken a job since. He also reached the final of the Champions League twice with the club.

The 53-year-old has verbally agreed to return and will sign a contract on Thursday. Pirlo is departing after only one season. Juventus gave him his first chance at management after sacking Maurizio Sarri.

Meanwhile Internazionale are to appoint Simone Inzaghi on a two-year contract to replace Antonio Conte, who left on Wednesday after concluding his ambitions were at odds with the club’s need to make about €80m from player sales.

Inzaghi has been manager of Lazio since 2016 and won the Coppa Italia in 2019. Lazio finished sixth this season, 23 points behind Inter, the champions. – Guardian