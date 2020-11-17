Stephen Kenny confident in FAI’s Covid-19 measures

Stephen Kenny has defended the FAI’s attempt to attempt to deal with coronavirus around the senior international squad despite the fact that, for the second camp in succession, he has been deprived of prominent players due to positive tests.

Speaking on the eve of his side’s game against Bulgaria, the Ireland manager suggested that the association had put a lot of effort into preventing Covid-19 getting into the senior squad and containing any outbreak that did occur but argued that once a player arrives into the group with the virus, it is difficult to completely limit the problem.

“To be fair the protocols are quite stringent,” he says. “We had two (positive tests in the last camp) but obviously a further six were ruled out as close contacts. That was the reality. We were very strict in our adherence to the HSE guidelines, the two-metre rule, in a way that other countries don’t have to be because they have a 1m or a 1.5m rule. We were really punished, with the situation on the flights.

“Obviously with this camp, we’ve had four ruled out with it but it’s difficult to manage it. A lot of the protocols have been followed to a high standard, but just sometimes the virus doesn’t discriminate.

“We took the game against England,” he continued, “and one of the main reasons we took it was for safety reasons, in that we wanted to minimise the risks; meet in England, travel to Cardiff and play in Wales, come to Dublin… minimise the travel time, cut out the close contacts on the plane, minimise all of that. That was a strong part of the reason we played the game. The alternative was Bosnia away… we decided on England away. Nevertheless, it’s very difficult to contain if a player comes in with it and it can happen.”

Given the positive tests this week, Kenny said he has “no issues,” with goalkeeping coach Alan Kenny’s decision not to travel back to Ireland with the squad. The former international is asthmatic and said he had taken the decision as a precaution.

With the association confirming that the latest round of tests have all come back negative, Kenny will be without four players - Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, Matt Doherty and James McClean - although the total list of absentees when other injuries and suspensions are taken into account is more like 16 - 14 of whom have started for Ireland under the current manager.

Of those who are in the current squad, Callum O’Dowda is the main concern ahead of Wednesday night’s game with the Bristol City midfielder having suffered a dead leg. “We’ll see how he does over the next 36 hours,” said the Dubliner.

Troy Parrott is one of four players drafted in to provide options with the striker having apparently proven his fitness following a recent injury during his time with the under-21s last week.

“Troy is a brilliant young player who I have had in the under-21s squad, and he scored some terrific goals,” says Kenny. “He certainly wasn’t part of our plans for the senior but he has been training really well, played 45 minutes and done very well. Because we’ve had a lot of withdrawals he comes into the squad, but he won’t start or anything like that.”