Pre-trial hearings begin in Diego Maradona death case
If found guilty, all of the accused could face between eight and 25 years in prison
Argentina team captain Diego Maradona with the World Cup won by his team after a 3-2 victory over West Germany at the 1986 tournament in the Azteca stadium, Mexico City. File photograph: Getty
An Argentine prosecutor began hearing evidence on Monday involving seven people accused of contributing to the death of soccer player Diego Maradona.
Maradona died on November 25th last from heart failure at the age of 60 after undergoing brain surgery earlier that month. The revered former Boca Juniors and Napoli star had struggled with alcohol and drug addictions for many years.
A medical board formally appointed to investigate his death concluded that several members of the star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”. It also said Maradona was not monitored properly before he died.
Monday’s pre-trial hearing had been delayed by an increase in coronavirus infections in Argentina.
It began with questions to the nurse who, according to his own witness statement, was the last person to see Maradona alive.
Questions will be put in the coming days to Maradona’s doctor, psychologist, neurosurgeon and personal physician, among others.
When the medical board’s report was presented to prosecutors in May, it accused the defendants of carrying out a plan with a “criminal purpose” and as part of a deficient care system around Maradona that contributed to his death.
If found guilty, all accused could face between eight and 25 years in prison. – Reuters