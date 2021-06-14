Pre-trial hearings begin in Diego Maradona death case

If found guilty, all of the accused could face between eight and 25 years in prison

Argentina team captain Diego Maradona with the World Cup won by his team after a 3-2 victory over West Germany at the 1986 tournament in the Azteca stadium, Mexico City. File photograph: Getty

An Argentine prosecutor began hearing evidence on Monday involving seven people accused of contributing to the death of soccer player Diego Maradona.

Maradona died on November 25th last from heart failure at the age of 60 after undergoing brain surgery earlier that month. The revered former Boca Juniors and Napoli star had struggled with alcohol and drug addictions for many years.

A medical board formally appointed to investigate his death concluded that several members of the star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”. It also said Maradona was not monitored properly before he died.

Monday’s pre-trial hearing had been delayed by an increase in coronavirus infections in Argentina.

Fans crowding next to the hearse carrying the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on its way from Casa Rosada presidential palace to the cemetery, in Buenos Aires, on November 26th, 2020. File photograph: Getty
Maradona at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, for the game against West Germany in 1990. File photograph: Inpho
Former Argentina and Brazil football legends Diego Maradona Pele on June 9th, 2016, on the eve of the Euro 2016. File photograph: Getty
It began with questions to the nurse who, according to his own witness statement, was the last person to see Maradona alive.

Questions will be put in the coming days to Maradona’s doctor, psychologist, neurosurgeon and personal physician, among others.

When the medical board’s report was presented to prosecutors in May, it accused the defendants of carrying out a plan with a “criminal purpose” and as part of a deficient care system around Maradona that contributed to his death.

If found guilty, all accused could face between eight and 25 years in prison. – Reuters

