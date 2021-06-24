Eurozone 2020: Roy Keane has his say on Chilwell and Mount

Keane gives Chilwell and Mount short shrift

If there was one person unlikely to have any sympathy for Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, it was going to be Roy Maurice Keane.

The Chelsea duo missed England’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley due to a 22-minute chat with Billy Gilmour after the draw with Scotland - with Gilmour later testing positive for Covid-19.

As a result, Mount and Chilwell were forced into isolation - where they’ll remain until Monday.

And ahead of the Czech match, Keane didn’t disappoint ITV viewers when asked about the incident by presenter Mark Pougatch.

Keane: “The only thing I’d be critical of is, why would you want to speak to an opposition player - I don’t care if he’s a teammate or not - for over 20 minutes?

“I very rarely speak to anyone for more than five minutes! Especially after a game when you’ve been to war against somebody, why you’d want to chat to them for that long?

“They could have used more common sense.”

Pougatch: “I hope your wife gets more than five minute’s chat with you?”

Keane: “Never.”

Quote of the day

"And I have the feeling that this is like a bottle of cava that is about to be uncorked.” - Luis Enrique ahead of Spain’s clash with Slovakia. They certainly went pop in Seville, winning 5-0.

Number of the day

8 - The number of own goals scored at Euro 2020 - as many as the last six European Championships combined.

Word of mouth

“It’s an amazing experience. It’s the first time I’ve been at Wembley, which is just around the corner from my old house.” - England’s man of the match Bukayo Saka, whose enthusiasm is infectious.

“We’ve shown we can be hard to break down. We’re going to need that in abundance, but we know in transition we’ve got players on that pitch who are the best in Europe.” - Robert Page fancies Wales on the break.

“It was tactics from the past, it made us look like a team from the past.” - Graeme Souness was less than pleased with Scotland’s set-up against Croatia.

Luka Modric scores Croatia’s masterful second against Scotland. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty/AFP

Timeless Modric magic does for Scotland

He’s 35-years-old now, but there is an ageless quality to Luka Modric, with his metronomic passing, his impish, effortless gait and a footballing brain which few can rival.

On Tuesday he had us swooning again as he silenced Hampden Park, with Scotland crashing out of Euro 2020 after a 3-1 defeat.

Modric’s goal, Croatia’s second, was a thing of beauty, as he curled one past a stranded David Marshall with the outside of his right boot.

It made Modric the holder of a unique record - he is now Croatia’s youngest and oldest ever scorer at a European Championships.

The first came 2008 - a penalty against Austria aged 22 years and 273 days. Thirteen years later, and he’s still got it.

More word of mouth

“I just love playing football every day of my life and when I go out there, there is no pressure on me whatsoever. I just enjoy myself like I always do.” - Jack Grealish after his start for England against the Czechs.

“For Uefa, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.” More backtracking from Uefa after they refused requests for the Allianz Arena to be lit up ahead of the visit of Hungary.