Denmark at full strength as they prepare to face Ireland

Denmark manager Age Hareide’s injury worries appeared to ease significantly on Tuesday as all but one of the players who have joined up with the squad for Saturday’s game against the Republic of Ireland came through training unscathed.

Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen, who suffered a fractured left wrist while playing for his club at the weekend, missed the session as he was having a protective cast fitted but the 26-year-old is now expected to play a full part in both of the playoff legs.

Similarly, central defenders Simon Kjaer (hamstring) and Andreas Bjellend (head wound) as well another of the team’s potential starters up front, Andreas Cornelius, all came through the squad’s first session of the week together without any apparent problems.

After training, Hareide and his players were due to head for Helsingor, north of Copenhagen, for an event at Kronborg Castle, reputed to be the setting for William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet. The squad is due to continue its preparations for the game on Wednesday.

The Danish paper BT has, meanwhile, suggested that the Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is effectively the difference between the two teams after estimating the values of the respective players and concluding that the midfielder’s notional price-tag of €90million is not far off the difference in what it might cost a club to assemble one team over the other.

Kasper Schmeichel, a Premier League title winner with Leicester City, is reckoned to be Denmark’s second most valuable player closely followed by Jorgensen and Werder Bremen’s Thomas Delaney, the 26-year-old midfielder who repeatedly gets mentions from members of the Irish management team when they talk about the threat posed by Ireland’s rivals.

The majority of the Irish players listed for the exercise are estimated to have values between €10m and €20m with several having changed hands in the recent past for much the same sort of money mentioned. The figures suggest that Eriksen would cost almost as much to buy in the current market as the entire Ireland starting line-up combined.

Republic of Ireland

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough) €6.0 million

Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough) €3 million

Shane Duffy (Brighton) €12 million

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) €8 million

Stephen Ward (Burnley) €2.5 million

Harry Arter (Bournemouth) €17 million

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley)€13 million

Robbie Brady (Burnley) €15 million

James McClean (West Brom) €10 million

Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) €2.5 million

Shane Long (Southampton) €12 million

Total €101 million.

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) €20m

Peter Ankersen (FC Copenhagen) €3m

Simon Kjær (Sevilla) €13m

Andreas Bjelland, (Brentford) €2,7m

Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) €3,35m

William Kvist (FC Copenhagen) €200.000

Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen) €17,5m

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) €90m

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) €11,5m

Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) €19,5m

Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo) €16m

Total €196.75m