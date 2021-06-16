Greenpeace apologises for injuries caused by parachuting protester

Uefa said ‘several people’ were treated in hospital after the incident in Munich

A paraglider flies in the stadium before the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena. Photograph: Getty Images

Greenpeace has apologised for the injuries caused by a protester whose parachute landing “did not go as planned” before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship.

Uefa said “several people” were treated in hospital after the man connected with overhead camera wires and caused debris to fall on to the pitch and main grandstand.

The Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan said “that was never our intention. The paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest on to the field.”

The protester’s parachute had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” on it. Stephan said “technical difficulties meant the pilot was forced to land in the stadium. We deeply regret that this put people in danger and apparently injured two persons.”

The protester landed heavily on the pitch and was given medical attention before being escorted away by security. Uefa called the action “reckless and dangerous” and said “law authorities will take the necessary action”.

France’s head coach, Didier Deschamps, was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout.

“Shortly before the start of tonight’s Euro 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, a protester briefly entered the stadium from the air and tried to land on the pitch,” said Uefa in a statement.

“This inconsiderate act – which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending – caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action.

“Uefa and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions. The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless.”

Greenpeace’s German Twitter account confirmed that the stunt was a protest against the tournament sponsor Volkswagen, demanding an end to the sale of petrol and diesel cars. When the match got under way it was won 1-0 by France after a Mats Hummels own goal in the first half. - Guardian

