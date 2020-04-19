FC Midtjylland plan drive-in experience for fans when league resumes

Danish side have installed giant screens in the car park of their stadium

FC Midtjylland have installed giant screens in their car park and plan a drive-in experience for fans when league resumes. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Danish side FC Midtjylland have installed giant screens in the car park of their MCH Arena to allow fans to watch matches from the their cars when the Superliga resumes following the suspension due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

In what the league leaders described as the best possible alternative to a full stadium, players inside the empty facility will also feel the presence of 10,000 fans with live footage of the car park screened inside the venue.

“We’re working hard to create the best possible experience,” Midtjylland’s marketing director Preben Rokkjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“The coronavirus does not change that, it just provides some other preconditions.”

The club said more than 2,000 of their 12,000 parking spaces will be opened up around the club’s stadium and fans will also be able to access TV commentary through their car radios.

They added that the success of the initiative in the first game will determine whether more spots can be offered to fans.

The Danish Superliga has been suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak which has infected almost 2.4 million people globally causing over 164,000 deaths. Denmark has more than 7,300 cases.

Rokkjaer said the club were in touch with the police, the Herning Municipality and the stadium authorities to create a safe framework and provide security for all fans.

The BBC reported that the Superliga plans to restart on May 17th with the aim to conclude the season by the end of July.

