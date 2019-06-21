FAI review calls for wide-ranging reforms to its board

Wide-ranging reforms to the Football Association of Ireland board and wider corporate governance structure have been recommended by an expert group set up in the wake of the controversy over the departure of former chief executive John Delaney.

The report was conducted by a five-person team, two of whom were nominated by the FAI board and three by Sport Ireland, including chairman Aidan Horan.

The roles of FAI president and chairperson of the board of directors, which have previously been held by the same person, should be separated, with an independent chairperson proving leadership, setting strategy and representing the association externally, according to the report.

Several of the reforms are aimed at strengthening the power and decision making capacity of the board, which will weaken the power held by executives in the FAI.

The role of the president and vice-president are currently “presented in an extremely vague manner in the FAI rules,” the report found.

This should be reformed, with the president and vice-president “ensuring that the collective decision making of the board is supported and safeguarded”.

A new Football Management Committee, chaired by the president, should be established, and the wider board committee structure should be shaken up, the report found.

Criticism

A new nominations committee will be appointed.

There is criticism of the current board structure, with its composition “determined almost exclusively on significant experience in football administration” The presence of competencies in finance and other key areas is “largely by coincidence rather than design.

“The capacity to effectively manage an organisation such as the association and to oversee the governance and accountability framework required for such a task demands an array of skills and experience which is significantly broader than those traditionally required for FAI board membership”.

The roles of honorary secretary and honorary treasurer would be abolished.

The new board should include four independent directors, including the chairperson, the report found.

It also has recommended expanding the size of the FAI council, the body which elects the board, to include new or extra representatives from the schoolboy/schoolgirl game, and the professional clubs.

There are also recommendations to increase the participation of female representatives on the board, and throughout the corporate structure of the FAI.

The board should consist of a minimum of one third “of both genders within 12 months” and this would become mandatory within 24 months. The chief executive should not be a member of the board, it recommended.

During their work on the report, the expert group found said it has “unfortunately seen evidence of a breakdown in trust, confidence and faith in the Association”.