FAI Cup draw: Champions Cork City start with trip to Home Farm

No all Premier League clashes but plenty of interesting third-round ties
Cork City celebrate their FAI Cup win over Dundalk in the 2017 final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The third round of the FAI Cup has thrown up some interesting fixtures, including a proper local derby between Inchicore Athletic and St Patrick’s Athletic and a battle between Dublin Bus and CIE Ranch that could be already described an all-ticket affair!

Defending champions Cork City face a trip to Dublin to take on famed football nursery Home Farm, while Dundalk, who lost last year’s decider on penalties, have been drawn at home to Cobh Ramblers.

There’s a couple of long journeys included as always with Derry City drawn away to Cork’s Blarney United; Cabinteely must travel to Clare to take on Newmarket United ; while Buncrana side Cockhill Celtic host Limerick.

There are no all Premier League ties but there are two First Division clashes, with Shelbourne at home to Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers hosting Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers’ wait to extend their record 24 FAI Cup wins is now in it’s 31st year and they face a trip to play Drogheda United, while Bohemians are also away to First Division opponents, with a trip down the east coast to play Wexford.

The third-round ties take place on the weekend of August 10th to 12th.

FAI CUP FIRST-ROUND DRAW
Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers
UCD v Pike Rovers
Blarney United v Derry City
Shelbourne v Athlone Town
Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely
Cockhill Celtic v Limerick
Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers
Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps
Skerries Town v Waterford
Sligo Rovers v Longford Town
Maynooth University Town v Leeds
North End United v Galway United
Home Farm v Cork City
Wexford v Bohemians
Inchicore Athletic v St Patrick’s Athletic
Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch

Ties to be played on weekend of August 10th-12th

