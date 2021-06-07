Euro 2020 Group D: This feels like a home tournament for England

England

Odds: 5-1

Previous best: Semi-finalists 1968 and 1996

Prospects: This feels like a home tournament for England, who are blessed with some generational talents. As always, injuries and hype could hold them back.

Manager: Gareth Southgate still has plenty of credit in the bank after the 2018 World Cup but needs to work out how best to utilise his formidable resources.

Key player: Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could set the tournament alight but England’s hopes hinge on the fitness and form of Harry Kane.

Croatia

Odds: 33-1

Previous best: Quarter-finals 1996 and 2008

Prospects: Perhaps not quite the same side who reached the World Cup final in 2018, Croatia will still be dark horses this summer.

Manager: The man who took Croatia within 90 minutes of the World Cup, Zlatko Dalic steered his side to the Euros with minimal fuss.

Key player: Time moves on but Luka Modric remains in the middle – the 35-year-old recently extended his stay at Real Madrid.

Scotland

Odds: 250-1

Previous best: Group stages 1992 and 1996

Prospects: Welcome back. This is Scotland’s first major tournament since 1998 and all eyes will be on their clash with England at Wembley on June 18th.

Manager: Steve Clarke has Scotland’s best squad in a generation but has turned them into a real team, making astute additions along the way.

Key player: John McGinn is a livewire for Aston Villa and Scotland and has a penchant for the sublime – his bicycle kick against Austria an example.

Czech Republic

Odds: 125-1

Previous best: Winners 1976

Prospects: Mainstays of the Euros since 1992, and semi-finalists in 2004. Preparations have been hampered after they had to pull out of a tournament base in Scotland.

Manager: Jaroslav Silhavy took over in 2018 and the Czechs have been on the up ever since, recently earning promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Key player: Tomas Soucek was a revelation in the Premier League this season, the midfielder helping West Ham into sixth place and Europe.

Fixtures

Sunday June 13th; England vs Croatia (2pm, London)

Monday June 14th - Scotland vs Czech Republic (2pm, Glasgow)

Friday June 18th - Croatia vs Czech Republic (5pm, Glasgow); England vs Scotland (8pm, London)

Tuesday June 22nd - Czech Republic vs England (8pm, London); Croatia vs Scotland (8pm, Glasgow)