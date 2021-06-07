Euro 2020 Group C: Netherlands no longer look like potential winners

Netherlands

Odds: 12-1

Previous best: Winners 1988

Prospects: The stars of the 2019 Ajax side have struggled since leaving Amsterdam and Virgil van Dijk will be a huge miss. No longer look like potential winners.

Manager: The Dutch have failed to kick on under Frank de Boer after he replaced Ronald Koeman following his departure to Barcelona last summer.

Key player: With no Van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt will have to shoulder much of the defensive burden.

Austria

Odds: 80-1

Previous best: Group stage 2008

Prospects: Austria haven’t reached the knockout stages of a major international tournament since the 1954 World Cup – they’ve got a good chance of doing so here.

Manager: Franco Foda took over in 2018 and emulated his predecessor Marcell Koller by securing qualification for the Euros behind Poland.

Key player: David Alaba is still only 28 and his impending switch to Real Madrid is a testament to his standing in Europe.

Ukraine

Odds: 80-1

Previous best: Group stage 2012 and 2016

Prospects: Ukraine were a surprise package in qualification, finishing ahead of Portugal, but recent results suggest that momentum has stalled.

Manager: His country’s top scorer, Andriy Shevchenko can only add to his legend by navigating a route into the knockout stages.

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko has struggled at West Ham this season but remains a talisman at international level.

North Macedonia

Odds: 500-1

Previous best: First appearance.

Prospects: North Macedonia made the world stop and take notice recently, as they stunned Germany in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 win in Duisburg.

Manager: Igor Angelovski has the proud tag of being the first manager to steer North Macedonia to a major tournament – they beat Belarus and Georgia in the playoffs.

Key player: A veteran of Jose Mourinho’s Internazionale, Gordan Pandev is still his nation’s heartbeat a decade later and aged 37.

Fixtures

Sunday June 13th - Austria vs North Macedonia (5pm Irish time, Bucharest); Netherlands vs Ukraine (8pm, Amsterdam)

Thursday June 17th - Ukraine vs North Macedonia (2pm, Bucharest); Netherlands vs Austria (8pm, Amsterdam)

Monday June 21st - North Macedonia vs Netherlands (5pm, Amsterdam); Ukraine vs Austria (5pm, Bucharest)