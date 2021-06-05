Man City defender Ruben Dias voted Premier League player of the year

Portugal defender also won the Football Writers’ award

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias has been named the Premier League player of the year for 2020-21. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias has been named the Premier League player of the year for 2020-21. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been voted the Premier League’s player of the year for 2020-21.

The 24-year-old Portugal international played a crucial role in City’s title-winning campaign after joining from Benfica in September, as well as helping Pep Guardiola’s men claim the Carabao Cup and reach the Champions League final.

In 32 league appearances, Dias contributed to 15 clean sheets, made 35 interceptions, 24 tackles, 23 blocks and 135 recoveries.

Last month he was named the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, and he is among the Professional Footballers’ Association’s player of the year nominees.

The nominees Dias beat to take the Premier League award were his City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who won it last year, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Mohamed Salah and Tomas Soucek.

A public vote was combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to determine the winner.

Dias is the fourth defender to take the award, emulating Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Virgil Van Dijk.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.