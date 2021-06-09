Wolves appoint former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as new manager

Portuguese and former Wednesday assistant replaces compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo

Bruno Lage has been appointed as the new manager of Wolves. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/Getty/AFP

Wolves have appointed former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as their new head coach.

The ex-Swansea assistant replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Molineux at the end of the season.

Wolves targeted Lage, a free agent, as they look to change direction following Nuno’s four years in charge.

The 45-year-old initially failed to get through post-Brexit regulations but, at a hearing earlier this month, Wolves won their case and he was given the green light to move to the midlands club.

Lage won the Portuguese title with Benfica in 2019 — also claiming manager of the year — before departing in 2020 after failing to defend their crown, finishing second behind Porto.

A move to Molineux marks a return to English football after Lage spent time as Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

Nuno left Wolves last month having taken them from the Sky Bet Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals.

He secured successive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League after promotion in 2018 but Wolves could only manage 13th in the 2020-21 campaign.

While his departure was officially by mutual consent, owners Fosun initiated the move as they looked to the club’s long-term future.

