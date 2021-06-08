Hungary 0 Republic of Ireland 0: Ireland player ratings

1 Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Exuded confidence throughout, reading the play well and knowing exactly when to come off his line. Decisive in everything he did and made one fine save from Adam Szalai before half-time. Rating: 8

4 Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion)

There were a few nervous moments in possession but he’s less exposed in a back three and made some big interventions - a block on Loic Nego in the second half springs to mind. Rating: 6

5 John Egan (Sheffield United)

Retained the captain’s armband and repaid Kenny’s faith. He cracked the crossbar early on with a header but his best work came in marshalling Ireland’s three-man backline. Rating: 7

20 Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion)

O’Shea had his hands full at times with the busy László Kleinheisler but this was another solid defensive performance. Occasionally exposed on the ball when he had license to get forward. Rating: 6

2 Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Rarely got forward until the last 15 minutes. Maybe this was the plan - to try and expose tiring legs late on - but he was largely a passenger in an attacking sense. Rating: 5

8 Conor Hourihane (Swansea City)

Took a while to get with the pace and was caught in possession a few times early on. Fatigue was likely an issue, with this window coming straight off the back of the playoffs with Swansea. Rating: 5

6 Josh Cullen (Anderlecht)

Much of his role in the first half was helping keep the shape in front of the Irish defence but he really grew into the game, with some intelligent passing and a seemingly bottomless engine. Rating: 7

Adam Idah reacts to a missed chance during Ireland’s stalemate in Budapest. Photograph: Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty

11 James McClean (Stoke City)

McClean is far less exposed at wing back rather than full back and he defended well, while having the license to get forward more often. His delivery from the left was good. Rating: 6

14 Jason Knight (Derby County)

Knight started slowly but he was one of Ireland’s best players in the second half, chasing tirelessly down the right as well as linking the play inside. Another impressive showing. Rating: 7

10 Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur)

It wasn’t quite to be for Parrott on the night, who had to drop very deep to see the ball. Never afraid to show for it, he was perhaps guilty of trying to do too much at times. Rating: 6

9 Adam Idah (Norwich City)

It was a frustrating first half for Idah, who was isolated and struggled to hold the ball up. But he lasted nearly the full 90 and finished strongly, testing Bogdan with a long-range effort. Rating: 6

Bench

Caoimhín Kelleher replaced Bazunu at half-time and was faultless, making two stunning saves in quick succession. Chiedozie Ogbene wasn’t on long but displayed the type of electric pace Ireland haven’t had in a long time. Rating: 8

Manager

Granted, this was another stalemate, but this was one of the better results and performances of the Kenny era. They sorely need some goals but the discipline and endeavour can’t be faulted. Rating: 7