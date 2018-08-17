Sean Dyche: Burnley’s European progression ‘a badge of honour’

Burnley boss Sean Dyche sees the club’s progress to the Europa League play-off round as a “badge of honour”.

The Clarets overcame Istanbul Basaksehir in extra-time on Thursday night to set up a two-legged encounter with Greek giants Olympiakos for a place in the group stage of Europe’s second-tier competition.

The Premier League remains Burnley’s priority but Dyche is impressed by how his players have approached their European adventure.

“We’ve shown a desire for the competition which is great, because there is a lot of negative noise around it, but the players have been up for every game,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“You can’t lose sight of the biggest challenge (the Premier League), but it is a massive badge of honour to be in Europe.”

Asked about the challenge of taking on Olympiakos, Dyche said: “The side we just played finished third in their league last year and were up among the big boys in Turkey so they’re certainly no mugs.

“Olympiakos are an experienced side that play in Europe a lot obviously and we take on all the challenges that come our way as we always have done, and we look forward to it.”