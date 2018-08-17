Sean Dyche: Burnley’s European progression ‘a badge of honour’

Olympiakos await Clarets in Europa League play-offs after Istanbul Basaksehir win
Burnley boss Sean Dyche after his side’s extra-time win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Burnley boss Sean Dyche after his side’s extra-time win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

 

Burnley boss Sean Dyche sees the club’s progress to the Europa League play-off round as a “badge of honour”.

The Clarets overcame Istanbul Basaksehir in extra-time on Thursday night to set up a two-legged encounter with Greek giants Olympiakos for a place in the group stage of Europe’s second-tier competition.

The Premier League remains Burnley’s priority but Dyche is impressed by how his players have approached their European adventure.

“We’ve shown a desire for the competition which is great, because there is a lot of negative noise around it, but the players have been up for every game,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“You can’t lose sight of the biggest challenge (the Premier League), but it is a massive badge of honour to be in Europe.”

Asked about the challenge of taking on Olympiakos, Dyche said: “The side we just played finished third in their league last year and were up among the big boys in Turkey so they’re certainly no mugs.

“Olympiakos are an experienced side that play in Europe a lot obviously and we take on all the challenges that come our way as we always have done, and we look forward to it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.